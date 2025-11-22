Ogun community to launch N300m appeal fund for health centre

OLAOGUN community, a suburb in Agbado, Ogun State is set to raise fund for its health centre as part of activities marking the first edition of Olaogun Community Day under Olaogun Community Development Committee in Ifo Local Council, Ogun State.

Dignitaries expected at the launch include Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Ibrahin Ayokunle Isiaka; member House of Assembly, Ogun State, Fola Salami; Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Idiat Adeleye; Chairman, Ifo Local Council, Mr. Idris Kushimo and many others from the private sector.

The event is designed to amplify selfless service among residents, provide veritable platform to engage government, award deserving community leaders and volunteers.

The keynote speaker would be the Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Ogun State, Ademola Balogun.

The celebration slated for November 29, 2025, will also showcase culture and style. According to the Chairman, Organising Committee, Mr. Odutayo Odusanya, the theme of the celebration of Olaogun Community Day is on building wealth through infrastructure.

The chairman on the occasion will be a former Chairman, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Ikeja District Society, Mr. Joshua Oderinde.

There will be a cultural rally, awards and fashion parade by groups in the community.”

The event which began in 2023 with focus on thanksgiving and women empowerment has metamorphosed into Community Day, a celebration of community development advocates and achievers within and outside the community.