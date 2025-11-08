Ogunleye bags Pan African Leadership Award

Jide Ogunleye has been honoured with the Pan African American Leadership Award (PAALA) in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to community service and development across Africa and the diaspora.

The award ceremony, which took place in Houston, Texas, celebrates Africans creating meaningful impact and driving positive change in their communities.

Speaking on the recognition, Ogunleye described the award as both humbling and inspiring. “When I took on the role of President of my Rotary Club, I did it with one goal in mind, to serve. Together with my incredible team and dedicated members, we delivered impactful projects, touched lives, and created beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. What I didn’t realise was that while we were simply doing what we loved, serving — the world was watching.”

A technology entrepreneur and data protection professional, Ogunleye leads Ritemate Technologies, which provides data privacy compliance, digital transformation, and software development solutions to organisations across Nigeria.

He expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Esha Attai and the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) for the honour, describing it as a reminder that true fulfillment comes from service to humanity.