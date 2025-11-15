Okongwu sworn-in as fourth president of Rotary Club of Ago Palace Way

It was an atmosphere of joy and conviviality recently when the Rotary Club of Ago Palace Way, Lagos, organised its first investiture ceremony where Rotarian Patrick Onyeka Okongwu was installed as the fourth president of the club.



Speaking during the ceremony, Okongwu thanked God for making it possible for the club to successfully organise its first investiture during his tenure as United President.



“We are just four years old and we had never done an investiture before. And I am grateful to God that I am the first president that is organising an investiture for my club. It is a thing of joy for me.”



According to him, his predecessors couldn’t organise any investiture because the club was in the process of building and bringing in new members during their time.

Okongwu stated that with the structure of the club now set, it would embark on community projects that would positively impact the lives of residents of the area.



“During my tenure, we have a lot of projects to execute. We have already embarked on some community projects. We have shared seed capital to 15 indigent women at Century Market – women whose business capital were below N10.000 or N20,000.



“We have also visited some schools and shared school materials to some indigent students. We have seven areas of focus that we want to embark on. That is why we are using this investiture to call on everybody to come around and see what Rotary is doing and see where they can partner with us.”

Related News

He urged members of the club to unite for good in line with the theme of this Rotary year, stressing that “when we unite for good, we are going to make a lot of impact in our society.”



The chairman of the occasion, Dr. John Nzewi, stated that Okongwu had good projects to execute, adding that he would be a successful president. The immediate past president of the club, Rotarian Kelvin Amah, recalled some of his achievements in office and called on members of the club to support the incumbent president to succeed.



The guest speaker, Dr. Barth Ufoegbunam, who spoke on prostate cancer, urged the audience to take appropriate measures against the disease.