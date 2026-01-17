Okwuluora Foundation conducts free eye screening in Enugu

In pursuit of its principal objective of positively impacting the lives of less privileged people in society, the Okwuluora Foundation has successfully conducted free eye screening for over 200 persons in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Council of Enugu State.



The event, held at Liberty Villa, Ogbebo Lawrence Agbedo Road, Ogwugwu-Umueze Amachalla in Enugu-Ezike, drew participants from all corners of the town.



Organised in partnership with The Premium Nation’s Eye Hospital, Nsukka, the one-day programme saw ophthalmic doctors and support staff screen, diagnose, and treat patients with a range of eye conditions. All services offered at the event were provided free of charge, courtesy of the Foundation. Attendees also received complementary reading glasses and necessary drugs before leaving the venue.



Founder of the Foundation, Chief Frank Agbedo, a Lagos-based legal practitioner, explained that it was established in 2023 and focuses on supporting widows, awarding scholarships to brilliant students from indigent homes, supporting small-scale businesses, empowering youths with practical skills for self-reliance, and providing medical support to the needy.



“The free eye screening programme marks the organisation’s first major public programme since its registration and flag-off,” he said. Agbedo, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the not-for-profit, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), announced that the free eye screening programme is intended to be a yearly event and affirmed the determination of the BoT to sustain the initiative “by the grace of God.”

Related News

He urged well-wishers, corporate partners, and philanthropists to support future programmes that will expand medical outreach and other welfare initiatives across the region.



Agbedo expressed gratitude to the medical team, the ad hoc staff led by Mr. Nelson Ugochukwu Agbedo, community leaders, and all participants for their support and cooperation, which immensely contributed to the success of the event.



“We are delighted by the turnout and the positive response from the people of Enugu-Ezike. By bringing essential eye care free to their doorstep, we have helped restore sight, improve quality of life, and reduce barriers to care for vulnerable residents,” he added.



The leader of the medical team from The Premium Nation’s Eye Hospital, Dr. Onyinyechi Onah, praised the Foundation’s focus on underserved communities, noting the clinical importance of early screening for common eye conditions that, if left untreated, can lead to permanent vision loss.



One of the beneficiaries, Chief Francis Ujah, thanked the Foundation for the golden opportunity granted to him and others to access quality eye care almost at their door steps. He prayed to God for more blessings upon the Foundation as it prioritises the welfare of the needy.