PSHAN, foundation lead multi-stakeholder effort to scale sustainable PHC revitalisation

The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) in partnership with MTN Foundation, convened a high-level multi-stakeholder co-creation meeting to strengthen the framework for Primary Health Centre (PHC) revitalization in Nigeria. The meeting brought together representatives from government, private sector, development partners, and international organizations, including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to review progress, share technical insights, and align strategies for the next phase of implementation under the What Can We Do Together (WCWDT) initiative.

Discussions focused on consolidating lessons from Phase One of the WCWDT initiative, which revitalized 49 PHCs across 33 states, and on designing a more sustainable, performance-driven approach for phase two.

Participants emphasised that PHC revitalization under WCWDT is a health systems strengthening intervention aimed at improving service readiness, quality of care, and long-term functionality, rather than a standalone infrastructure project.

MTN Foundation highlighted its community-driven approach to facility selection and deployment, while acknowledging challenges such as inflation and exchange rate volatility, insecurity in hard-to-reach areas, and post-handover maintenance gaps linked to weak operational systems.

These challenges reinforced the need for enhanced monitoring and evaluation, improved health insurance uptake, and deeper community and government ownership to ensure continuity of services.

PSHAN shared evidence-based insights from facility assessments, identifying gaps including shortages of skilled health workers and the absence of staff accommodation in some facilities.

Stakeholders emphasized the importance of institutionalising performance management systems, strengthening quality assurance at facility level, improving coordination and information sharing, and conducting a comprehensive impact evaluation to assess value for money and health outcomes.

The NPHCDA presented the national framework for Level 2 PHC revitalization, underscoring alignment with the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and the importance of supportive supervision and sustained government engagement.

WHO provided technical guidance on health systems strengthening, covering leadership and governance, essential medicines, digital health, and health security.