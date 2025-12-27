Rotary Club inspires future leaders

In a vibrant and heartwarming display of community service, the Rotary Club of Lagos recently held its flagship annual children’s celebration. The event, dedicated to fostering love, kindness, and discipline, serves as a cornerstone of the club’s mission to nurture the next generation of Nigerian leaders.

The celebration was filled with laughter, educational activities, and the festive spirit of the season, specifically targeting children within the community who may otherwise lack the opportunity to participate in end-of-year festivities.

Speaking at the event, the Second Vice President of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Abayomi Adeyeri, emphasised that the initiative goes beyond simple entertainment. He described the nation’s youth as the “future of this country” and underscored the club’s role in providing a roadmap for their success.

Adeyeri urged the children to anchor their lives in core values, specifically highlighting the importance of academic excellence and moral uprightness.

The Organising Chairperson and Chair of the club’s Welfare Committee, Rtn. Stella Ilori, noted that the celebration is a vital way of giving back to those in need.

“We bring Christmas directly to the community to show that we care. Many of these children do not usually have the same opportunities to celebrate the season as their peers.”

We want them to feel the joy and spirit of the season, but also to learn the importance of generosity. As they grow, we hope they remember this experience and feel inspired to give back to society themselves.”