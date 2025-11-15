SabiGirl Talent Hunt returns for 4th Edition

After three successful seasons, SabiGirl Talent Hunt is returning for its 4th edition, with a bang, ready to discover and showcase the most talented individuals across the country.

This year’s edition holding on Friday, November 28, at the KDC Events Center, Waterlines Junction, Port Harcourt, according to the organisers, promises to be an unforgettable experience, with exciting performances, surprise twists, and amazing prizes up for grabs.

Speaking on the vision behind the project, Chukwuemeka Stephanie Nkechinyere, Miss Intercontinental Nigeria 2024, said the talent hunt was launched as a pet project during her reign as Miss Port Harcourt City 2022. She added that the initiative was birthed out of her passion to help young people embrace and develop their natural gifts.

“SabiGirl Talent Hunt was birthed out of a passion to see youths develop their talents instead of limiting themselves to conventional careers. Nigerian youths have proven their brilliance over time, and this platform provides an opportunity for bold and prepared young people to maximize their potential,” she said.

Chukwuemeka notes that unlike previous editions, this year’s edition opens its doors wider to welcome talents of every form including musicians, dancers, comedians, poets, and spoken word artists. “We’re not restricting entries to one category. Expect a variety of talents on display this year,” she stated.

Highlighting the rewards, the beauty queen announced that the 2025 edition comes with cash prizes of ₦1million for the winner, ₦500,000 for the first runner-up, and ₦300,000 for the second runner-up, along with mentorship opportunities, brand exposure, and potential industry partnerships.

Reflecting on the show’s growth, Chukwuemeka revealed that the platform initially began as a scholarship initiative for talented children, several of whom have since completed their secondary education through the foundation’s support.

“When the applause fades, we don’t stop there. We ensure our talents are mentored by industry experts and connected to opportunities like brand gigs, music labels, and other professional networks,” the queen added.

She also emphasized the importance of collaboration from sponsors, entertainment stakeholders, and the creative community. “Talent development requires strong collaboration. We are counting on sponsors and industry experts to help push these upcoming stars from Nigeria to the world says the event planner- Dollybirds events. When we build from home, we strengthen the cultural ecosystem to make global impact.”

As the SabiGirl Talent Hunt continues its mission of discovering and nurturing young creative talents across Nigeria, it is the perfect platform for singers, dancers, comedians, or any other talent to launch their career and take their talent to the next level.