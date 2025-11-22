Segun Gabriels bags Doctorate in Leadership, honoured as Nigeria’s Most Innovative Entrepreneur Of The Year

FROM Lifestyle Connoisseur to Doctor of Leadership, Segun Adewunmi Gabriels, popularly known as Apilifestyle received a double honour that cements his growing influence as a visionary in Nigeria’s entertainment and lifestyle industry at the 15th Peace Achievers International Awards recently.

The CEO of Tokyo Nightlife Abuja, Apitainment and Apitix was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership and Social Communication (Honoris Causa) and also received the Most Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Both recognitions highlight his commitment to reshaping entertainment as a platform for leadership, creativity, and youth empowerment.



The Peace Achievers International Awards which held recently in Abuja celebrated outstanding individuals driving positive change across Africa.

The recognition of Apilifestyle stands as a testament to his innovative approach to building experiences that go beyond lifestyle & Nightlife, curating culture, connection, and opportunity. The double recognition, presented in Abuja, celebrates not just the man behind the city’s most dynamic entertainment experiences, but a thinker redefining what leadership in creative business looks like.



Segun’s work has always leaned toward substance. His approach to entertainment blurs the lines between nightlife culture and entrepreneurship to building ecosystems where people connect, ideas circulate, and new creative talent finds expression. To him, nightlife isn’t the end product; it’s a medium for storytelling, community, and innovation. The Peace Achievers International Awards recognised that nuance, the ability to use entertainment as social communication. In a statement, the organisers of the awards described Segun as “a young leader whose work reflects innovation not only in nightlife but in shaping conversations around creativity, youth empowerment, and enterprise in Nigeria.”



The conferment of the honorary doctorate further underscores his evolution from lifestyle entrepreneur to cultural architect. Speaking on the recognition, Segun described the honour as a reminder of purpose: “This Distinction isn’t just about me, it’s about every young creative who believes that ideas can build movements. Entertainment is leadership when it inspires people to dream bigger.”