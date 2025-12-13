Sinach, Moses Bliss, others thrilled participants at The Experience

The 20th edition of the annual gospel concert, The Experience was held in Lagos recently, with thousands of worshippers on-site and millions more online, delivering an electrifying blend of music, prayer, and prophetic expressions.

From the opening moments, the atmosphere shifted as worship leaders took turns steering the massive crowd into intense sessions of praise.

Those who graced The Experience stage on the night include Travis Greene, Israel Houghton, Sinach, Moses Bliss, Chandler Moore, Toluwani Odukoya, Bidemi Olaoba, Naomi Raine, Gaise Baba, Chevelle Franklyn, Mr. M & Revelation, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Frank Edwards, Onos Ariyo, Dunsin Oyekan, and Muyiwa Olarewaju.

Others Mike Aremu, LMGC (Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir), Mercy Chinwo, Beejay Sax, Solomon Lange.

The Convener of The Experience, Pastor Paul Adefarasin said proceeds of the musical album, Jesus United, unveiled at the event would be deployed to support displaced persons across Nigeria.

Adefarasin said: “Twenty years ago, The Experience began as an idea; one night where music, excellence, and community could live on the same stage. Today, it has become a global moment.

And every year, since 2006, there is a point during the night, usually around midnight, when I look around and realise that this is bigger than a concert.

“For one night, people who do not look alike or think alike move to the same rhythm. The rhythm is hope. The sound is from heaven. It is possibility. It is the belief that even in a challenging world, we can still experience something extraordinary together. At its core, The Experience is a simple idea executed with unwavering excellence. Bring world-class artistry to a stage on the African continent. Create a safe space for people to convene, and remind the nation of what is possible when systems work.

“This year, we honour the people who have shaped this platform into what it is. Our artistes, many of whom have returned time and again, are more than ministers. They are family. They have stood with us, grown with us, and poured their hearts into something bigger than any of us. Their consistency and generosity have moulded The Experience in ways that numbers cannot fully express.”