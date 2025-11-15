TEETH 4 TEETH … With Justin Akpovi-Esade

Super Eagles, NFF And National Embarrassment

At first, T4T did not want to admit that the news about Nigeria’s national team otherwise known as the Super Eagles boycotting training ahead of last Thursday’s crucial World Cup playoffs against Gabon, was true.

The Eagles who were already in Rabat city, Morocco, venue of the game were reported to have ‘downed tools'(well, since their legs are the tools, so, it is in order to say, they ‘downed legs’) over unpaid match bonuses and allowances since 2019!

So, what the players are telling us is that even with their exploits at the last CAF Nations Cup in Ivory Coast where they got to the finals and lost to the host, in 2023, and all other matches they have played including the qualification ones for next year’s World Cup leading to these playoffs, the football body in Nigeria, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has been indebted to them? And the players have been silent? Well, majority of them are very rich young men, but then, does that mean, they should be owed what is due them when the fat cats at the NFF offices in Abuja have been getting paid? Pray, who is even the NFF president at the moment? Well, it does not matter who, what matters now is that, he and the entire executive of the federation have brought shame and embarrassment not only to the players but also to football loving people of Nigeria!

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olapade, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that all funds allocated to the national football team have been duly remitted to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since he assumed office. This is a story for another day sha.

One thing that beats T4T is that, the world football body, FIFA, does not use ear to hear that any country’s government decided to probe what is happening in any federation. FIFA terms it ‘government interference’, so, the NFF and bodies like that in other countries have been given a get out of jail free card to do anything they so wish including mind boggling corruption and if any government decides to probe its activities, boom,

FIFA will ban the country’s federation from all football activities! Really?

So, as things stand, the Nigerian government cannot probe the NFF, nobody can be arrested to account for why funds reportedly disbursed to clear off players and officials allowances and bonuses did not find their way into the players’ pockets.

In T4T’s next life, he would love to work in either FIFA or the NFF where one is immune from accountability and can do ‘yama yama’ ‘elyhow'(that is anyhow in an Urhobo man’s voice). The mini industrial action by the Super Eagles players was called off late Wednesday evening.

Congratulations to our wonderful NFF, the coveted baby of FIFA That Alex Iwobi Video

SUPER Eagles star, Alex Iwobi caused quite a stir on Monday when he uploaded a video on his social media handle. The about five seconds video showed the Fulham FC, England player showing his followers a view from his hotel window of what appeared to be a decrepit apartment with clothes hanging from window sills and clothesline among others. The young player who is related to one of Nigeria’s football greats, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, did not say a single word. But his facial expression said everything.

The internet caught fire. People were questioning why a ‘whole’ Super Eagles team was made to lodge in hotel in the middle of Morocco’s

‘Ajegunle’ or ’Maroko’. If you are conversant with Lagos, you will understand what T4T is saying here. What Iwobi showed Nigerians was akin to someone who lodged in one of those exotic hotels in Victoria Island area of Lagos, and instead of seeing bright lights of Ikoyi, and the sea slapping waves when you look at from your window, na ‘Ijoha Badio’(if you like spell the name of the area correctly, na you sabi. T4T nor call any specific area for Lagos name) you come dey see. No na! Haba! No disrespect to ‘Ijoha Badio’ residents, but truth is, who nor like better thing na?

T4T believes there was so much pressure on Iwobi to do some damage control because he was seen in a follow up video trying to explain the first one away. You go explain tire bros Iwobi! Nigerians don get the full message you send dem for ya first video.

Nigeria Police And That Content Creator

THERE is this young content creator called Bayuztv who T4T is following online. Like most of his colleagues, he started out with the familiar dropping money on the floor content to see an honest person who would return it and guess he later figured he should target young people, so, he loads school bags, books and shoes in the trunk of his car and positions where school children pass to and from school and gifts random ones.

T4T finds his videos touching especially when he sees the faces of the kids light up after getting the gifts from him. The joy in the kids is always contagious. Bayuztv drives a white Lexus SUV and that is a red flag for policemen on the road. You know why? In the ‘underworld’, it is common knowledge that young men into not too good means of making money, especially ‘Yahoo Boys’, buy mostly white coloured exotic cars. So, to an average Nigerian policeman at roadblocks, if you are young and driving a white Lexus(especially) car or SUV, you are a ‘Yahoo Boy’. If you like show them your ID proving you work with the CBN, oga, you go mus reach station o.

So, T4T saw this video where Bayuztv was being beaten and pushed around till he was bundled away in a police van. He was screaming, “what did I do? I am a content creator…” whoosai. The policemen were seeing a Yahoo Boy they will fleece that day because the mode of arrest sef, na only Anini dem suppose arrest like dat.

Nigeria police? Tueh!

But anyway sha, the police remain your friend!