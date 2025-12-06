TEETH 4 TEETH … With Justin Akpovi-Esade

Akwa Ibom State Governor Got It Wrong!

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, gave an order recently that any masquerade seen on the streets of Uyo, the capital of the state, should be arrested by the police. Masquerades are a familiar sight every Yuletide season in the South South states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom as well as all South East states(that is if IPOB/ESN unknown gunmen permit it this period in the South east). The tradition is age long, well, until the present Governor has decided to stop it.

The Governor is a Christian Pastor, so, to him, the masquerade tradition is fetish and it goes against his Christian faith. And as Governor with the sole power over everybody and thing in the state, he had to stop it! That is so sweet of Mr Governor. To most Christians, anything traditional is ‘juju’ and an ‘evil’.

But can someone remind oga Governor that the famous Halloween in the US is also like the masquerade tradition in Nigeria? What about the Rio de Janiero carnival in Brazil that the world travels to see and before T4T forgets, there is the Notting Hill Carnival in the UK?

Instead of Mr. Governor to find a creative way to turn the masquerade tradition into a tourist attraction like Cross River did and that is why for over 20 years now, there is the annual Calabar Christmas Festival that shuts down the entire state in the month of December bringing in millions of naira to state coffers, he is bringing his religion into play.

This is one of the many reasons T4T does not do religion because it deludes, controls and manipulates one.

On a lighter note, one lone masquerade decided to test the Governor’s resolve, he danced on the streets of Uyo with his full regalia. It did not take the police five minutes to arrest him. It was the video of his arrest that lightened the mood of T4T that Wednesday. Police arrest ‘juju’. He could not vanish as the police approached him.

The masquerade nor try at all.

‘Help’, ‘Ceasefire’…What Does Tu Face Really Want?

JUST last week Saturday here, T4T praised Afro pop star Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tu Face or Tu Baba for being a ‘men’, with just everything working out for him including his new marriage to Natasha Osawaru, after his ‘divorce from his long time girlfriend and wife, Annie Macaulay. Little did T4T know that the star was already allegedly seeing ‘shege’ in the hands Natasha.

And then a video found it’s way to the Internet where Tu Baba was seen in cuffs in a London airport. Explanations came later that he had a heated argument with his ‘new’ wife and trust ‘oyinbo’ policemen, e nor dey tay dem to arrest man even if na ordinary hand im point im wife for dat saner climes. A whole Tu Face in cuffs, what is unimaginable in Nigeria where he is worshiped and deified! Unthinkable! But it was true. A live video some days after revealed more about what the star is going through as Natasha, the lioness, was seen grappling and physically trying to restrain the embattled husband. The whole country literally went up in flames. This is Tu Face who left Annie Macaulay on the claim that she was violent and uncontrollable, come land for Nata baby hand? And to think Natasha is a member of a state house of assembly. No wonder she be politician, it takes a very strong woman to be a politician in a country like Nigeria.

Two days after, specifically on Wednesday, Tu Face sent a simple message on his Instagram handle calling for “Help”. Hours after, he released a video calling on friends, family, fans and even enemies to observe a ceasefire as the whole thing according to him was affecting his wife, psychologically. He preached peace adding that there was no marriage without issues. Dat one na true sha.

Wait o, everything may be working for Tu Baba, but e be like say marriage nor follow, so, the question here is, what does Tu Face want? “Help” or a “ceasefire”?