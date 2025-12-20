TEETH 4 TEETH … With Justin Akpovi-Esade

Bros Yakubu, Don’t Take ‘Village People’ Calls

Newly elected President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Mallam Abubakar Yakubu has not finished celebrating his election victory(or perhaps, it was the victory he was celebrating) before he reportedly got involved in a serious car accident that led to the death of someone. Yakubu narrowly defeated Rita Daniels (mother of popular Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels) by 116 votes to 113, with three votes declared invalid about two weeks ago. And just some hours after, he reportedly got involved in the fatal auto crash in the Surulere area of Lagos. Trust the Nigeria police, fiam, Yakubu was taken into custody at the Barracks Police Station, Surulere, Lagos, as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident continue.

As at the time of this report, T4T was yet to read any official statement from the police authorities, but the words on the street of Nollywood say that the new AGN president “picked a call from his ‘village people”. If you are a man about town in Nigeria, you should know the deeper meaning of that statement, so, this is telling bros Yakuba to please when this storm blows away, any time “village people “ are calling his phone, he should take the call. Village people are believed to be always against the progress of people living in the cities and instead of celebrating a success(like the winning of an AGN election), they are angry and would be looking for means to muddle things up and turn celebrations into sorrow. For your information, T4T is not saying here that bros Yakubu “picked village people” call or was even called by any “village people”, na wetin im hear for Nollywood street im talk o. Make unu nor vex, in case unu vex.

What Was Peller Thinking?

JUST last Saturday, T4T was full of praises for young tiktoker, Peller for the way he handled an associate he considered an ingrate. Days after, T4T read that Peller deliberately crashed his newly acquired Mercedes Benz car valued at about 100 million naira. And the reason why he almost totalled the car and take his own life, was because of a woman! He was seen in a live video before the incident lamenting that his equally young girlfriend, a tiktoker too, named Jarvis, reportedly told him she had had enough and was walking out of the relationship. Peller became an emotional wreck and to express his ‘sorrow’, he crashed his multi million naira car. Peller, you get papa or mama at all? And if you don’t have parents, don’t you have some sense? Now, T4T understands why lawyer Deji Adeyanju has been on your case that you should go to a school and be more enlightened. Truly, if you don go school, you go sabi say woman especially one like Jarvis nor reach to die becos of am. In a saner clime, Peller will be stripped of his driving licence and made to see a shrink for months of therapy. To be honest, Peller did not disappoint T4T. He acted true to his profiled type.

Dear IG Of Police, You Cannot Win This Battle!

T4T has always been of the notion that even if God decides to send Angel Gabriel down to earth to become the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, he will not be able to stop the corruption that is fully entrenched among the rank and file of the institution. T4T’s long time conviction was again reaffirmed on Monday, December 15, 2025 when he travelled by commercial bus from Lagos to Delta State (who born T4Tmake im take 300k flight from Lagos to Warri?). Policemen demanding and taking bribes on the highways has been a long time culture, but T4T saw before his eyes that it has taken a more worrying and shameful dimension. Police now patiently give drivers change in case they paid the bribe in a bigger denomination of the currency. The standard bribe paid by commercial buses on the highways is 200 naira. Private car owners pay 500 naira. If you are driving a ‘Tokunbo’ (used car) without registration, you are expected to pay 1,000 naira to avoid long delays on the road.

And so, the driver of this commercial bus T4T boarded gave the police at this checkpoint around Ofosu, a thousand naira note. The dark and thick set officer, carefully checked his pockets for the 800 naira change, could not find it and he told the driver to pull over. T4T followed him with his eyes to where they kept the stash of money in the nearby bushes, covered with a dirty rag. He came back with the 800 naira change and we were on our way again. A similar exercise repeated itself near Sapele in Delta State. All T4T could do was smile quietly. Let T4T take you on a travel back in time to the 70s. There was this incident he witnessed even as a teenager around 1978/79. T4T’s dad was driving that afternoon and they were stopped by the police alongside other vehicles. T4T’s dad jokingly told his mum to look at the policeman coming and going from a bush path by the checkpoint. T4T’s dad revealed he was going to keep bribe money there. Then it was one kobo. Now, it has grown to 200 naira and from in the 70s to present day, this crop of policemen have become brazen that they now give change to drivers in full glare of the public. No shame. The IG of police, past and present, have not been serious about curbing corruption in the force.

Every police station has POS machines like they are a financial institution and the sole purpose is for people to pay bribe monies into that won’t be traced back to the criminally minded cops. Show T4T a Nigerian policeman who is not corrupt and he will show you a pregnant virgin in the world.