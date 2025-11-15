Abuja to host Miss Africa International 2025

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja is gearing up to welcome the continent’s most prestigious gathering of beauty, culture, and empowerment as preparations begin for the Miss Africa International 2025 pageant.

Set to take place at the Center Point Event Center on December 6, the event according to the founder and organiser, Dr. Anita May Igoni is expected to draw delegates, creatives, cultural leaders, and global partners from across Africa and the diaspora. It will go beyond glamour to spotlight African heritage and impact-driven storytelling.

“Miss Africa International 2025 is not just a pageant; it is a celebration of Africa’s diverse beauty, culture, and strength. Through this platform, we honour the elegance, intelligence, and confidence of African women, showcasing to the world that our continent’s beauty is as rich and its heritage,” Dr Igoni said.

She explained that Miss Africa International was conceived to celebrate not only beauty but the strength and intelligence of young African women. “Our goal is to help young women find their voice and use it for advocacy in education, entrepreneurship, and social change,” she added.

The event, which has consistently drawn participants and audiences from across Africa, will also highlight creative fashion, cultural performances, and humanitarian initiatives tied to each contestant’s personal advocacy.

“Miss Africa International has never been just about crowns. It’s about character, culture and contribution. Our winners are women who understand the power of influence and use it responsibly,” Dr Igoni noted.

She added that delegates from over 30 African countries are expected to participate, each bringing with them unique traditions, languages, and stories that reflect the continent’s extraordinary diversity.

Not deterred by the economic climate, Dr Igoni expressed optimism about the pageant’s sustainability, crediting her team and sponsors for their continued support. “My biggest motivation is seeing how far our queens go after the show. Watching them grow into change makers across different sectors is what keeps me going,” she added.

On the choice of Abuja as host city, the organisers stated that it is no coincidence, stressing that beyond its central location, the city has steadily grown into a prime destination for top-tier cultural and entertainment events.

With hundreds of participants, partners, and international guests expected, hospitality businesses in Abuja are preparing for a significant tourism boost. Hotels, local designers, photographers, entertainers, and event suppliers are likely to benefit from the influx.

As the countdown begins and excitement continues to build for what promises to be a night of glitz, grace, and the celebration of Africa’s evolving identity on the global stage, the organisers promise a show that reflects the richness of Africa — from high-energy performances to cultural displays and contemporary fashion moments that fuse tradition with innovation.