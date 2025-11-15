Africa crowns new tourism ambassadors at 2025 World Finals

Africa’s new tourism ambassadors have emerged following the Miss and Mister Tourism Africa International 2025 World Finals, which brought together contestants from 23 countries in Jos, Plateau State.

Mauritius’ Reyna Amboorallee won the Miss Tourism Africa International title, with Botswana’s Neolin Jacob and Nigeria’s Margaret Abbah placing first and second runner-up. Cape Verde’s Ednilton Delgado Da Cruz Silva was named Mister Tourism Africa International 2025, followed by Zimbabwe’s Takunda Ryan Chitope and Nigeria’s Evans Ezekiel.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Plateau State Government. Organisers said the finals were aimed at promoting the continent’s cultural assets and strengthening its visibility in the global tourism economy.

Gabon’s Jenna Andson Marie-Ange Meiye Decastel and Kenya’s Zamzam Godana were named Tourism Ambassadors for their contributions to cross-border tourism advocacy.

Founder and President of the organisation, Ambassador Seth Santiago Roberts, said the platform was built on the pillars of Tourism, Talent and Trade, stressing that Africa must leverage its creative industries for economic growth. He called for coordinated support from African governments and the private sector to improve the continent’s competitiveness as a tourism destination.

Roberts said the contestants represented the diversity and potential of Africa’s youth, adding that the initiative sought to project a unified image of the continent. He noted that global interest in Africa’s tourism assets continued to grow and urged stakeholders to take advantage of the momentum.

Residents and visitors experienced Plateau State’s landscapes and hospitality during the finals, which organisers say helped reinforce Jos’ standing as an emerging tourism hub. The gathering also drew attention to the continent’s cultural expressions, displayed through performances, fashion and national representations from participating countries.

Organisers said the 2025 edition underscored the wider goal of reshaping Africa’s narrative through culture and tourism, with the new titleholders expected to lead advocacy campaigns across the continent in the coming year.