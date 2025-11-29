Amala And Palm Wine Festival to inspire increase inbound tourism – Afolabi

Towards paying homage to the iconic symbol of Yoruba culinary tradition, Amala and traditional alcohol known as Palm wine, Black Boy Afrika, an experiential tourism and events agency is set to host the Amala and Palm Wine Festival, a first-of-its-kind cultural event to celebrate the rich tourism and hospitality potentials of the Yorubas in the South-West part of Nigeria.

The inaugural festival is scheduled to take place on December 21, 2025, at the Stable Event Centre, Surulere, Lagos. Attendees will be treated to a rich selection of Amala, a staple food made from yam flour, cassava flour or plantain flour, served as a smooth, stretchy, dark-coloured “swallow” food alongside palm wine, a traditional alcoholic beverage made from the fermented sap of palm trees. By bringing together food lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and families, the event aims to foster community spirit and celebrate the social role of amala and palm-wine in everyday life.

Bringing together the flavours that have long defined Yoruba culinary culture, the festival will feature live performances, local artists, traditional drumming with songs that connect with Yoruba heritage. More than just food and drink, the festival promises to highlight Yoruba traditions, with cultural displays, storytelling, and fashion tied to indigenous heritage. Visitors will be stunned with local fabrics from Aso Oke to Ankara, Kampala, and Adire.

The CEO, Black Boy Afrika, Babatunde Afolabi said “Amala and palm wine have deep roots in Yoruba history. This festival is a way to preserve and reintroduce these culinary traditions to younger generations and a wider audience. Our mission is not only to highlight the beauty and diversity of South-West Nigeria, but also to inspire increased inbound tourism, creating a festival that people across the world can look forward to attending annually, both in Nigeria and internationally.”

The event is supported by Loving Lagos and sponsored by Flyzone Tourism, one of Nigeria’s fast-rising travel agencies.