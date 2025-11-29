DettyFusion: Access Bank X, Lagos Ministry Of Tourism Arts, Culture raise bar

With Lagos State on the global map of top destinations to visit during the festive season, Access Bank PLC and Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture have partnered to organise DettyFusion, a digital platform designed to redefine how Nigerians, both locally and abroad, experience the festive season right in the heart of Detty December (D-December).



Curated to enhance Lagos vibrant cultural scene while addressing common festive season challenges like overpriced tickets, accommodation shortages, and event accessibility, Detty Fusion which was unveiled at the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja will simplify the holiday planning process by offering a centralised hub for event calendars, curated experiences, seamless payment options, etc.



The Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank PLC, Chizoma Okoli who was represented by Ishmael Nwokocha, the Group Head, Mobility Business, Access Bank, said: “Detty Fusion is not just a digital innovation but a strategic effort to position Lagos as a global cultural and creative hub. The initiative is designed to deliver shared value to Lagos state, the creative ecosystem, and the public. It aligns with Lagos State’s

“THEMES” agenda (Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism and Security and Government).

With Detty Fusion, we will ensure that people have fun without the hassles of traffic and all the challenges that comes with the season. This is why we have the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on the team to control traffic so that people can have seamless movement. We also have the Lagos Waste management Authority (LAWMA) to ensure the city is clean during the Detty December.



He also highlighted Access Bank’s long-standing commitment to empowering communities, young people, and SMEs by supporting initiatives that showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage further. “Through Detty Fusion, Access Bank aims to make the festive season stress-free and memorable for all, offering services such as access to health schemes, accommodation booking, and connections to recreational and tourism events.”



Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, who appreciated Access Bank for the initiative and the collaboration, while praising the city’s recent growth in music, film, and fashion said Detty Fusion will not only amplify Lagos’ cultural identity but also solidify Lagos as a world-class festive experience hub. “This partnership with Access Bank reflects the spirit of Lagos and its commitment to leaving lasting, pleasurable memories for everyone.”