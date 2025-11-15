Experience the magic of Christmas at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort

Searching for a Christmas getaway that feels both peaceful and magical, the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti State is one destination that provides that adventure. Each year, the resort transforms into a serene festive haven where nature, culture, and holiday cheer blend beautifully, offering visitors a Christmas experience unlike anywhere else.

Imagine soaking in the warm, crystal-clear waters of the natural spring, surrounded by lush greenery and breathtaking scenery, this Christmas. Trade the city’s chaos for calm; take a break from the ordinary and experience the ultimate relaxation this festive season at Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort.

With breathtaking landscapes, cultural charm, and warm hospitality, the Warm Springs resort promises an experience that blends rest, adventure, holiday cheer, and everything the festive season should be. Nestled in the quiet hills of Ekiti State and managed by Glocient Hospitality, this natural wonder is the perfect getaway destination for a break.

Famous for its rare natural wonder—the warm and cold springs flowing side by side without mixing—the resort is more than a scenic marvel; it’s a rejuvenating escape perfect for this holiday season.

During Christmas, the setting takes on an extra layer of enchantment. The gentle mist rising from the warm spring on cool December mornings, the rustling trees decorated with soft lights, and the calmness of the surrounding hills create a soothing backdrop for reflection, family bonding, and celebration.

To experience the magic of Christmas at the resort, here are six things you can do to make your holiday truly special: Visit the Iconic Warm and Cold Springs: Take a guided tour to the exact point where the two springs meet, dip your feet in the contrasting waters, and enjoy the serene forest walk surrounding this natural wonder. It’s one of Nigeria’s most beautiful spots and a must-see for visitors.

Join the Christmas Bonfire Nights: As the stars come out, the resort lights up with music and laughter; guests gather around bonfires to enjoy grilled treats, local drinks, and live performances, a signature Ikogosi Christmas tradition that brings everyone together.

Explore the Trails and Arinta Waterfalls: For nature lovers, hiking through the hills and forest paths around Ikogosi is a rewarding adventure.

The nearby Arinta Waterfalls provide the perfect photo backdrop and a cool, refreshing end to a morning hike. Enjoy a Spa and Wellness Session: The resort’s spa offers relaxation therapy, massages, and hydrotherapy sessions using natural spring water.

It’s a perfect way to recharge before heading into the New Year.

Dine and Celebrate with Festive Cuisine: From Ekiti’s famous pounded yam and egusi to gourmet continental dishes, the resort’s restaurant serves something for everyone. Expect Christmas buffets, barbecue nights, and family-friendly dining all season long.

Host or attend a family or corporate Christmas event: Ikogosi offers spacious venues for company retreats, private dinners, and family celebrations. It’s an ideal destination for organisations or groups looking to end the year in a relaxed yet memorable way.