Nollywood Star, Nwadike, named CEO Of Miss Tourism Nigeria

Former beauty queen and actress, Collete Nwadike, has been named the Chief Executive Officer of Miss Tourism Nigeria. The new role will see Collete expand the scope of the pageant to realise the set goals of supporting young Nigerian women through pageantry with the purpose of bringing out their personal best.

Committing to drive the Miss Tourism Nigeria vision, Collete said: “As I take on this new role, I look forward to learning, growing, and contributing to the evolution of Miss Tourism Nigeria — not just as a pageant, but as a business and a platform for transformation. I am committed to elevating the production, mentorship, and impact of this organisation for the next generation of queens who will follow.”

Inspired in pageantry by forerunners like Bianca Ojukwu, Collete won the Miss Tourism Nigeria pageant in 2014 and Exquisite Miss Universe in 2015 and has served as Special Assistant on Tourism to Anambra State Government for eight years, aside from playing an active role in Nollywood as a writer, actress and producer.

She has featured in productions like The Calabash, produced and directed by multiple-award winning filmmaker, Obi Emelonye. She also acted in Single’s Diary, Royal Mission, Chase and 042, among others.

Through her company, Screen Goddess Global Productions, she has written and produced a 30-episode series, African Beauty as well as a feature film, The Oblivion.