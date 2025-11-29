Ooni appoints Prince Kamari Ademiluyi as International Economic Advisor

The Paramount Ruler of the Yoruba race worldwide, His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Arole Oodua has announced the appointment of Prince Kamari Ademiluyi, the Founder of the UK Africa Trade Expo, as the International Economic Advisor to the Royal Family and the Kingdom of Ile-Ife, underscoring the monarch’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships, advancing innovation, and positioning Ile-Ife as a centre of global cooperation.

The honour follows Prince Kamari’s pivotal role in the successful 2025 edition of the United Kingdom Africa Trade Expo (UKATE), where he mobilised investors, governments, innovators and institutions across several continents. His leadership reflects a new generation of engagement that aligns with the Ooni’s vision to drive economic prosperity, empower women and youth, and strengthen diplomacy through culture and innovation.

The Ooni’s agenda for the new office includes deepening global investment in Nigeria and Ile-Ife, advancing sectors such as technology, agriculture, green energy and space innovation, and promoting Yoruba heritage on the world stage.

Reacting to the appointment, Prince Kamari expressed deep gratitude and pledged to uphold the responsibilities of the office with integrity and purpose.

“I receive this royal appointment with profound humility and unwavering loyalty to His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Ojaja II. It is a sacred honour to serve the Throne of Oduduwa. The title is not only a call to duty, but a commitment to elevate Ile-Ife and Nigeria onto the world stage with integrity, diligence, and measurable impact. I will carry this responsibility with the deepest respect for our heritage and an unshakeable belief in the future of Africa.”

Shortly after his appointment, Prince Kamari delivered his first official address at the G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM), one of the world’s leading platforms shaping the future of the space economy. This year’s gathering was held under the theme: “Space as a Catalyst for Inclusive Global Economic Development.”

Prince Kamari during his presentation at the G20 SELM made a compelling case for Africa’s inclusion in the global space economy. He stressed the need for Africans to become co-architects of climate intelligence, satellite ecosystems, aerospace engineering and digital sovereignty. He also highlighted the need for Africans to have a seat at decision-making tables, noting that “Africa’s destiny in the space economy must be shaped with Africa, by Africans, and for Africans. Africa must not be left behind in the Space Revolution. Africa must stand beside the world, not behind it.”