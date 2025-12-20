Republic of Benin, Seamfix, launch Epass

To enable citizens of the Republic of Benin living abroad to apply for and renew their international passports fully online without visiting embassies or consular offices, Seamfix, a provider of digital identity and biometric solutions supporting institutions across Africa and globally, has announced the global launch of ePass, a self-service digital passport renewal application platform for Beninese in the Diaspora.



The application which was launched globally in October and now accessible in over 80 countries is powered by GovSmart, Seamfix’s government digital identity and service delivery platform, and was delivered in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Benin.



Built on the GovSmart platform, ePass digitises the entire passport renewal process. Through a secure mobile application, eligible citizens can complete their passport renewal from their homes, submit biometric data, upload required documents, make payments, track application status in real time, and receive their renewed passports via courier delivery or embassy pickup.

The solution was delivered through close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Direction de l’émigration et l’immigration (DEI BENIN) and is now fully operational, with growing adoption across diaspora communities.

Group CEO of Seamfix, Chimezie Emewulu, said: “At Seamfix, our goal is simple: enabling people to securely prove who they are so they can access the opportunities they deserve. With ePass, distance is no longer a barrier to trusted identification or access to essential government services. The platform introduces a fully digital experience that allows users to renew adult and minor passports remotely; capture biometric data using personal mobile devices with built-in liveness checks; submit documents securely; make payments online and track applications from submission through production. Once approved, passports are produced by the relevant government authority and delivered directly to applicants, eliminating the need for in-person embassy visits.”



Chief Operating Officer of Seamfix, Frank Atube said: “GovSmart provides governments with a scalable foundation for secure digital service delivery. The ePass deployment demonstrates how digital identity systems can be designed to meet national requirements while remaining secure, inclusive, and scalable.”



The ePass application is integrated with national identity and immigration systems through the GovSmart platform, enabling real-time identity verification and strong data protection. The deployment complies with internationally recognised data privacy and information security standards.

