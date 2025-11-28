Stakeholders advocate collaboration, policy consistency to drive EV adoption

rom left: Director, Engineering & Design , IHS Nigeria, Gaith Al-Hassan; General Manager, Bolt Nigeria, Osi Oguah; Chairman, SAGLEV INC, Sam Faleye; International Compliance Specialist, Olutoyosi Egunjobi; Convener, EVN Expo & Conference, Abiola Adekoyejo; Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Bus Services Limited, Idowu Oguntona, and Head, Operations, Lagos State Waterways Authority(LASWA), Ibrahim Famuyiwa during the maiden edition of Electric Vehicle Nigeria Expo and Conference held in Lagos.

Stakeholders in the e-mobility industry have emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and private sector players as well as consistent policies to promote widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

This was part of the submission made at the inaugural EV Nigeria Exhibition and Conference held in Lagos.

Speaking at the exhibition, the convener, Abiola Adekoyejo, noted that the expo was organised to deepen conversations around co-creation and collaboration to drive growth in the EV mobility sector.

Adekoyejo stated that the expo was happening at a critical time when issues like the removal of fuel subsidy had caused the need for a multi-modal approach to Nigeria’s transportation system.

He emphasised that with the right incentives, policies and interventions, the e-mobility ecosystem would play a vital role in helping the government achieve its goal of building a resilient economy.

He added that Nigeria had the conditions and innovation needed to lead Africa’s e-mobility adoption.

Setting the stage for the expo, the Keynote Speaker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SAGLEV INC, Sam Faleye, who delivered a presentation on the topic: ‘E-mobility as an Alternative Source for Revenue Generation,’ emphasised the need for Nigeria to capitalise on the growing interest in electric vehicles by transforming it into a sustainable investment.

According to Faleye, it has become crucial for stakeholders in the EV ecosystem to develop the right financing models, policy incentives and partnerships that could speed up EV adoption, local manufacturing and infrastructure development.

According to him, Nigerians could not afford to ignore the market that EVs create, urging others to make significant investments that would not only help address challenges such as rising fuel costs but also create jobs for the people.

In his remarks, Director of Engineering & Design at IHS Nigeria, Gaith Al-Hassan, stated that there was no need to reinvent the wheel in the EV mobility sector.

Al-Hassan said that the telecom sector presented similar challenges many years ago when the company embarked on tower installation.

He expressed that stakeholders must be prepared to overcome the challenges of grid reliability, power and security to support the needs of many Nigerians.

He commended the organiser for taking a bold step that would shape the future of mobility in Nigeria, noting that this step alone would ultimately herald interest and possibly deepen investment in the EV space.

Delivering his keynote speech titled: ‘E-mobility in Grassroots Development: Skills, Jobs and Local Enterprise,’ the Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government, Moyosore Ogunlewe, stated that electric mobility had become increasingly important for driving local job creation, skills development, and supporting small businesses.

He explained that grassroots communities stand to gain significantly from Nigeria’s transition to clean transportation, considering the many opportunities in EV assembly, maintenance and charging infrastructure.

According to him, the e-mobility ecosystem, comprising interconnected components, presents distinct opportunities for grassroots involvement, including vehicle assembly, maintenance, energy infrastructure development, battery management services and digital platform operation.

In his remarks, the Program Director, NoMAP, Adedotun Eyinade, stated that mini-grid developers needed to partner with two-wheelers or three-wheelers in ramping up the capacity of their utilities.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Innovation and Growth Officer at the Clean Technology Hub, Nneka Afani, emphasised the benefits of using EVs, particularly for those living in rural communities, noting that it remained the most cost-effective measure for transportation.