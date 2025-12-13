We are building cleaner, more sustainable future with Bottle2Meal, says Orunkoyi

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), members of Bottle2Meal are changing environmental narratives through the waste to wealth initiative.

It is estimated thousands of alcoholic bottles are discarded every day across the nation’s cities, thereby contributing to pollution, waste, and environmental strain.

In an interview with The Guardian, Chief Executive Officer, Bottle2Meal, Adedeji Orunkoyi, said: “At Bottle2Meal, we’re building a cleaner, safer, more sustainable future. We are a movement for cleaner streets, safer communities, and a future where nothing goes to waste. We retrieve used bottles from partner outlets, crush them into cullets, and return them to the recycling chain, fueling a circular economy that benefits everyone.”

The cullets, he explained, are transformed into new glass products, reducing carbon emissions, supporting SDGs, and protecting our environment.”

In addition, he stated the initiative also contribute to feeding programme across selected communities, turning sustainability into social good.

Saying the impact doesn’t stop there, Orunkoyi added through partnership with Hangouts App, ‘we’ll help to identify safe outlets to purchase verified spirits and wine. Join us. Partner with us. Together, let’s turn bottles into impact.”