Adekunle Gold, Simi announce baby no. 2 in new visual

Music couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi, have once again captured hearts, this time with a joyful personal announcement woven seamlessly into their art. The singers revealed they are expecting their second child through Adekunle Gold’s latest music video, My Love Is The Same.

The video, released on Wednesday, December 24, accompanies the sixth track on Adekunle Gold’s sixth studio album, Fuji. The song blends love, family, and gratitude. It’s deeply personal, featuring the couple’s daughter, Adejare, on vocals, while Simi appears prominently in the visuals.

In the visually warm and intimate clip, fans are treated to moments that subtly but clearly confirm the pregnancy, with Simi’s baby bump delicately framed amid scenes of affection, calm, and celebration.

It opens with a tender call-and-response moment between AG Baby and Adejare, chanting “Omo mi, Baba mi,” which translates to “My child, my father,” immediately setting an intimate family tone. Rather than a loud social media reveal, the couple chose storytelling through music—staying true to the creative path that has defined their journey together.

In My Love Is The Same, Adekunle Gold reflects on the demands of life, work, and fame, while reaffirming his unwavering love for his family. Through heartfelt lyrics, he speaks about the pressures of hustling, the strain of being away from home, and his desire for prayers and protection for his household, emphasizing that family remains his greatest priority.

Towards the end of the video, an emotional climax unfolds as the visuals reveal a visibly pregnant Simi. The couple and their daughter embrace, confirming the arrival of a new addition to the family. The moment has been widely praised for its warmth and sincerity.

Almost immediately after the video’s release, congratulatory messages poured in from fans, fellow artistes, and industry stakeholders, many praising the couple for their consistency in keeping their private life dignified while still sharing meaningful milestones with the public.

Adekunle Gold and Simi, who welcomed their first child in June 2020, have long been admired not just for their individual artistry but also for the way they balance fame, marriage, and parenthood.

Prior to Adejare fondly called “Duduke” by fans and friends, Simi revealed her pregnancy during the COVID-19 lockdown via a viral dance challenge to her hit song Duduke, a moment that endeared the couple even more to fans.

Their decision to announce baby number two through a music video reinforces their shared identity as storytellers who let their work speak louder than headlines. As anticipation builds around the new song and the upcoming addition to their family, one thing is clear: for Adekunle Gold and Simi, love, music, and life continue to move in perfect harmony.