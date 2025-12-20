Adekunle Gold cancels Music Central Fest appearance

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has cancelled his scheduled performance at the ongoing Music Central Fest, citing the organisers’ failure to meet key obligations required for the show.

The singer announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 20, 2025, the final day of the two-day Music Central Fest held at Orange Island, Lekki, Lagos.

“I won’t be performing at Music City Central today,” Adekunle Gold wrote.

“Unfortunately, due to the organisers not meeting key agreed obligations and the event not being in a state that allows us deliver the kind of show you deserve, we can’t proceed.”

He added that he understood many fans had made plans to see him perform and expressed appreciation for their support and understanding. The singer also urged fans to rely only on his official platforms for further updates.

Minutes after Adekunle Gold’s announcement, the organisers of Music Central Fest shared a flier for Day Two of the event on their Instagram page, and Adekunle Gold’s name and picture was absent from the line-up, confirming that he would no longer be performing at the festival.

Music Central Fest is a two-day event that began on Friday, December 19, and ends on Saturday, December 20.

The festival features performances from several Nigerian artists, including Fola, Made Kuti, Fave, The Cavemen, among other performers.

Adekunle Gold was initially listed as one of the headline acts for the festival, and his withdrawal has sparked reactions from fans online.

As of the time of filing this report, the organisers of Music Central Fest have not released an official statement responding to Adekunle Gold’s claims or explaining the issues he referenced in his post.

This development adds to a growing list of recent concert-related controversies within Nigeria’s live music scene. In recent weeks, several events have faced criticism over poor organisation, safety concerns and unmet expectations.

Last week, Fola apologised to fans after safety issues were reported at his What a Feeling concert organised by Mainland Blockparty.

Similarly, earlier today, BNXN, formerly known as Buju, also apologised after fans complained that they were denied entry into his concert despite purchasing tickets. The singer blamed the event organisers for prioritising profit over safety and also refunded ₦250,000 to one fan.

Adekunle Gold’s decision to withdraw from Music Central Fest appears to align with this growing push for professionalism within the live entertainment space.