Ayo Benzi emerges next afrobeats star, walks away with n150 million music deal

After an electrifying showdown, fast rising Afrobeats protégé, Ayodeji Benson, popularly known as Ayo Benzi of team Puffy Tee, has emerged the winner of the first edition of Next Afrobeats Star (NAS).



The competition, which began with over 15,000 participants from three regional auditions in September 2025, culminated in a high-energy finale featuring the top five finalists, Benzi, Dave Cash, Kaeko, Somto O’Laker, and Lucky Yay, each delivering standout performances that reflected weeks of intense training, mentorship, and artistic growth.



To emerge winner, Benzi delivered electrifying performances with high energy display, showcasing the nation his brightest Afrobeats talent. At the end of what will be described as an unforgettable night, the NAS champion clinched the top spot, securing a ₦150 million music deal.



His major rival, Cash, emerged first runner-up with ₦100 million, followed by Kaeko with ₦75 million, Somto O’Laker with ₦50 million, and Lucky Yay with ₦25 million, underscoring the contest organiser’s commitment to celebrating and rewarding multiple talents.



During the competition, the contestants were mentored by renowned producers and hitmakers like Puffy Tee, Sarz, P Prime and Andre Vibez, who guided them through song writing, performance, stage presence, and the realities of the music industry.



Speaking at the grand finale, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said the NAS platform reflects MTN’s continued investment in youth creativity and cultural expression.

“The Next Afrobeats Star platform is about creating real opportunities for young Nigerians and giving their talent the structure, visibility, and support it deserves. Afrobeats continues to place Nigeria on the global cultural map, and MTN is proud to be enabling the next generation of artists who will take this sound even further,” she said.



Ikenna-Emeka added that the finale marked more than the end of the competition. “What we witnessed at the Grand Finale was growth, confidence, and readiness for the global stage. These young artists have shown that with the right platform and mentorship, Nigerian talent can compete anywhere in the world.”



Reflecting on his journey on the show, Benzi commended MTN for providing a platform that allowed his talent to be seen and developed. He described the experience as a defining moment in his career and expressed appreciation for the support he received throughout the competition.



“A big thank you to MTN; from the audition days, the treatment MTN gave us was amazing. God bless the brand,” he said.

The grand finale also featured special appearances and performances from music stars like Iyanya and Bella Shmurda, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and reinforcing the show’s connection to the wider Afrobeats ecosystem.