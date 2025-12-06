British-Nigerian act, Sona, returns with catchy new afrofusion track, dey 4 you 

For years, South London has been a buzzing centre for afrobeats innovation in the United Kingdom, and British-Nigerian artiste Emifeoluwa Daniel, better known as Sona, has spent over a decade carving out his place as one of the genre’s most authentic and standout voices in the area.



Hot off the heels of his sold-out headline gig at the Diaspora Sounds concert in October, which received fantastic feedback from influencers like Made You Think, Chop Daily, and Link Up TV, Sona is back with his highly awaited new single, Dey 4 You.



With fans and critics rallying for a fresh wave of UK afrobeats and looking to Sona to lead the charge, he’s delivered a captivating and heartfelt afro-fusion track that balances emotions with rhythm and hints at even more to come.



Produced by Origi and Tboiii, the song features warm synth keyboards, rich percussion, smooth basslines, and catchy melodic hooks. Dey 4 You is crafted to resonate emotionally and keep you moving, blending afrobeats, afroswing, and R&B into a groove that’s both unforgettable and perfect for dancing.



Released on November 27, the new single pays homage to loyalty and highlights the everyday act of being there for those you care about during the ups and downs—something that holds true for Sona in his own life.



Discussing the inspiration behind the song, Sona said, “this one comes from a real place. It’s about being there for the people you love through everything. I wanted to create something that connects emotionally but also makes you want to dance. The song is inspired by everyday life struggles and the importance of showing up for your loved ones, whether it’s in friendships or relationships.”

With appeal that stretches across borders, Sona has consistently showcased his impressive vocal abilities, smooth style, poignant songwriting, and deep emotional range through a series of cult classic tracks and key hits in UK afrobeats.



From the vibrant party track Ijo Sona and the feel-good vibe of No Wahala to the romantic anthem Feeling You and the energetic Ginger, these breakout songs have racked up millions of streams worldwide .