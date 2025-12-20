Burna boy drops visual for grammy-nominated single, love

Grammy award-winning superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, well known as Burna Boy, has finally released the music video of Love, one of the standout tracks from his widely celebrated eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, and it is blowing minds



Already earning a Grammy nomination for ‘Best African Music Performance’ and recently named Apple Music’s Best African Song of 2025, the track has become a fan’s favourite, and celebrated for its infectious Afrofusion beats, heartfelt lyrics, and the singer’s signature global sound.



A vibrant mix of culture, colour, and heartbreak, straight from the streets of Lagos to the world stage, the music video elevates the track further, pairing cinematic visuals, captivating choreography, and dynamic storytelling that capture the energy, emotion, and universal appeal of the song.



The release marks a key moment in the ongoing promotion of Burna Boy’s album: No Sign of Weakness, offering fans a fresh way to connect with the album’s music and experience the African Giant hit maker’s creative vision in full colour.



Available on all major streaming platforms and social media channels, fans around the world can tune in to witness one of the most anticipated visuals from the Grammy-nominated, Apple Music-recognised album.