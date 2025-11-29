Timeline of Burna Boy’s mishaps on stage

Grammy-winning singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has remained a recurring topic of discussion among music lovers due to a series of moments on stage that continue to generate reactions.

The artiste, who is celebrated globally for his energetic performances and acclaimed tours, has also experienced occasions where events during his concerts drew wide attention online.

While Burna Boy’s shows are often praised for their production quality and crowd engagement, some clips from past performances have resurfaced or gone viral, leading to debates about concert etiquette, celebrity behaviour and the intense pressure that comes with superstardom.

These conversations usually emerge from isolated incidents shared by fans, and they tend to spread quickly across social media platforms.

Below is a look at some of the key moments that have been discussed publicly.

January 2023: Late-arrival moment

In January 2023, the singer arrived late for a concert that was scheduled to run from 6 pm to 11:30 pm. Attendees recorded parts of the show, including the moment he reportedly said, “God punish una!” while addressing comments from the crowd.

He also stated that fellow artiste Seyi Vibez encouraged him to perform despite the tension in the hall.

Speaking in Pidgin English, he said, “If no be Seyi Vibes, I for just don dey go house. But I dey here with una, after you na don talk sey I kill person for Cubana, after una don talk say my mama dance for Fela.”

The clips circulated online and sparked mixed reactions, with some fans defending him and others expressing disappointment.

January 2025: The on-stage exit

At the Greater Lagos Countdown Concert in January 2025, a fan breached the barricade and ran toward the stage while Burna Boy was performing. The moment caused brief confusion in the audience as security rushed to intervene.

Burna Boy immediately stepped away and left the stage shortly after the incident. His exit drew mixed reactions online, with many fans questioning why the performance ended abruptly.

Reacting to the criticism, the Grammy-winning artiste addressed the matter on his Instagram Stories the next day.

He explained that he had been scheduled to perform for only ten minutes but ended up staying on stage far longer before the disruption occurred.

“It was a free show. I was supposed to do 10 minutes and did almost an hour,” he wrote.

He went on to express displeasure over the fan’s action, noting that sudden movements toward him during a performance violate his personal boundaries.

“Everybody knows my rule about getting on stage and startling me when I’m performing. I had an amazing time with Lagos State last night,” he said.

Burna Boy added that the incident was unsettling for him, referencing personal struggles that make such surprises difficult to manage.

“Don’t jump on my stage like that! I got PTSD. I love you all. Happy New Year,” he said.

November 12, 2025: Denver show interruption

During a fully packed concert in Denver, the singer paused his performance after observing a man and his girlfriend seated near the stage, with the woman appearing to be asleep.

Addressing them directly, he said, “Wallahi, I am not performing any song till you go home.” The crowd reacted with surprise as he pointed at the couple.

In the videos shared online, he declined to continue the performance until the woman was escorted out. This incident also attracted a wave of online discussions, with opinions divided.

These moments, though isolated, continue to influence conversations about the relationship between artistes and audiences, the expectations placed on performers and the growing visibility of concert clips in the age of social media.