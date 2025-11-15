Dapper music unveils BOP

Dedicated to nurturing, developing, managing and empowering the next generation of music producers shaping Afrobeats and African music globally, leading record label and entertainment powerhouse Dapper Music & Entertainment has announced the launch of Banger Only Productions (BOP) as a creative hub that will amplify the voices of producers and also reinforce its mission to create an integrated, world-class ecosystem for African music talent.

CEO, Dapper Music & Entertainment, Damilola ‘Dapper’ Akinwunmi, highlighted that the company’s vision extends beyond artist management. “At Dapper Music & Entertainment, we are building the entire music ecosystem from A&R and music development to branding, artist management, production, and every part of the creative process. BOP is a key piece of that vision. The aim is to formalise and improve the business of music production across Africa. The initiative will serve as a springboard for top-tier producers, offering them strategic partnerships, access to global networks, and opportunities for collaboration with leading artists across the continent.”

This move further strengthens Dapper Music & Entertainment’s reputation as one of Africa’s most forward-thinking entertainment companies, one that is deeply invested in the sustainability, innovation, and global competitiveness of African music.