Frescool… the trailblazer redefining Afrobeats

Singer and songwriter, Oreofero Oyindamola Collins, known to the world as Frescool, is quietly becoming one of the most exciting voices in Afrobeats.

With an emotive sound that fuses soul, melody, and rhythmic depth, Frescool has gained acclaim for offering something refreshingly intimate and resonant. His story, however, isn’t one of instant fame—it’s a narrative woven with persistence, raw talent, and an unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Even before the industry turned its gaze toward him, Frescool was busy building a loyal fanbase on Instagram, showcasing his talent through freestyle sessions and vocal covers. These snippets revealed the qualities that would later define his art: smooth vocals, heartfelt expression, and an undeniable talent for crafting melodies that linger long after the last note fades.

This consistency has caught the eyes of music lovers, who recognised the potential in his voice from the outset. In 2019, Frescool made waves beyond social media with his track Surulere, featuring the talented Oxlade.

Surulere was not just a debut; it was the arrival of an artiste who blended vulnerability and sound in a fresh yet traditionally resonant Afrobeats manner. The song marked a pivotal moment in his career, introducing him to a broader audience and showcasing his remarkable ability to communicate genuine emotions through music.

The real game-changer was when he joined Zlatan Ibile’s Lagos Anthem Cover Challenge in 2021. His entry didn’t just turn heads; it took the challenge by storm and earned him a spot on the official remix, propelling him into the mainstream limelight.

Following his success in the challenge, Frescool signed with Cash Nation Entertainment, helmed by the late Khasy Godson. This partnership allowed him to navigate the professional music landscape, understanding the intricacies, expectations, and pressures that come with rising to stardom.

The unexpected passing of Godson initiated a challenging transition for Frescool, pushing him into a new phase of independence. While many artistes struggle when their label’s support diminishes, Frescool found this as an opportunity for artistic reinvention.

He embraced the change, choosing to release music on his own terms, all while honing his craft. The new chapter spawned several fan-favourite singles like Cover Me, Magical, Alone, and Never Lack.

Each release unveiled fresh layers of his artistry, blending introspective lyrics with mellow yet rhythmic beats, allowing him to emotionally connect with listeners while keeping his sound contemporary and danceable.

Frescool’s commitment and growing influence resulted in significant editorial recognition in 2022. That year, The NATIVE Magazine featured him in their “uNder: Best New Artistes” series, which spotlights emerging talents with innovative sounds and promising trajectories. In 2024, Take Control, a collabo with Melivito, blew up, getting over four million streams on Spotify.

As Frescool works on his debut Extended Playlist (EP), anticipation surrounding him continues to swell. Those who have followed his evolution, from his initial Instagram freestyles to today’s streaming achievements, sense he stands at the cusp of a pivotal moment.