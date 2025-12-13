Fuji icon, Pasuma thrills fans at Lagos Club 

Award-winning entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer of Diffusernigeria, Honourable Bunmi Obakoya, popularly known as ‘Mama Paso’, recently hosted Nigerian Fuji icon, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Odetola, well known as ‘Pasuma’, at Tipsy Club and Restaurant in Lagos, and it was a night to remember! Pasuma, the 58-year-old music legend, thrilled attendees with an electrifying performance that lasted for hours.

The event, which was part of Pasuma’s 58th birthday celebration, drew a crowd of fans, friends, and colleagues who came to honour the Fuji maestro. Club Tipsy, known for hosting high-profile celebrities and artists, provided the perfect setting for the soirée. Pasuma delivered an unforgettable performance, expressing gratitude to Allah for his blessings and emphasising the importance of prayer in his life.

Pasuma commended Obakoya’s ongoing support for his brand and described hosting his birthday party annually as a generous act. He encouraged fans to patronize Club Tipsy for maximum fun, endorsing the luxurious and vibrant lounge.

Pasuma’s performance was a testament to his enduring popularity and contribution to Nigeria’s music industry. His music continues to captivate audiences, and events like this showcase his lasting impact on Nigerian entertainment.

Speaking During a brief interview before mounting the stage to do what he does best, he expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life and also to the host, Obakoya, for being an epitome of success, a mentor and a mother to all.

“Alhamdulillah. I would like to thank all my family, my fans, and those around me for making this a successful one, and to Honourable Bunmi Obakoya, who has been a very amazing person. Always making me feel good. All I can say is a big thank you. I’m so excited.

“I thank God for sparing my life, for making me and everyone around me get to where we are today. It’s not by our power, it’s God’s will. Celebrating 58 years of merit is not an easy thing. Staying relevant in the industry is not an easy task. Especially for my genre of music, Fuji. So, thank God, we’re still relevant, we’re still there, I’ve been doing this for over 40 years.

“I can’t do it alone. That’s why I will continue to appreciate everyone – workers, family, friends and fans. Without them, there is no me. Again, I must specially appreciate the Honourable; she is a very good woman. May God continue to uplift her. Thanks to her and Diffusernigeria,” he said.

