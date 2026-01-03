Grammy life achievement award on Fela, long overdue, richly deserved global validation

The Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammy Awards’ decision to posthumously honour Afrobeat progenitor, Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, with the 2026 ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ is more than a symbolic nod to history. It’s a powerful institutional acknowledgment of an African artiste whose influence shaped global music, politics and cultural identity long before the world was ready to recognise it.



Fela will be recognised alongside Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher, and Paul Simon with the prestigious award, marking another major Grammy recognition for the late Afrobeat icon and his global legacy.



In an official statement regarding the matter, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, described the honourees as “an extraordinary group whose influence spans generations, genres, and the very foundation of modern music.”



While Fela Kuti may not have clinched a Grammy during his lifetime, his immense impact on the global music scene has been recognised with a slew of prestigious posthumous awards. Most notably, his 1976 album, Zombie, was inducted into the ‘Grammy Hall of Fame’ in 2025.



The induction award was received by his sons, Femi and Seun Kuti. And Femi in a statement released on social media, wrote, “Our father’s legacy lives on. We are honoured to accept this Grammy Hall of Fame award on behalf of Fela Anikulapo Kuti. His music continues to inspire and unite people across the world.”



It needs to be noted that for decades, Fela’s influence has resonated powerfully within the streets, clubs, and hearts of Africa and its diaspora. However, even with his monumental contributions, mainstream Western institutions frequently sidelined his work—honoured in theory yet overlooked in reality.



Hopefully, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award will change this narrative, marking a well-deserved recognition of his impact. According to the official statement, the Recording Academy’s National Trustees give the Lifetime Achievement Award to artistes who have made significant creative contributions to the recording industry over their lifetime.



Fela Kuti’s music, radical in both sound and message, existed outside the commercial frameworks that Western award systems traditionally favoured. By honouring him at this edition of the Grammys, the Recording Academy are effectively admitting what musicians, scholars and fans have long known: Fela was not mere a genre creator, he was a global cultural architect whose work rivaled that of other music legends like Bob Marley, James Brown and Nina Simone in influence and ideological clarity.



The recognition will elevate him from ‘cult legend’ to an official ‘canonised’ global icon. Fela’s legacy in international music and Nigerian advocacy is undeniable. He remains one of the most daring and politically engaged musical artists to come out of Nigeria.



In recent years, Afrobeats (with an ‘s’) has become one of the world’s fastest-growing pop movements. However, its commercial success has often blurred public understanding of its roots. Therefore, honouring Fela re-centres the conversation.



Fela’s music has been sampled and referenced by some of the world’s biggest artistes, including Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Kelly Rowland, and many others. His legacy continues to inspire art, novels, fashion, and social-consciousness.



For younger audiences discovering African music through modern stars, this moment acts as an educational bridge, reconnecting sound to substance. In an era where artistes increasingly engage social issues, Fela now stands officially endorsed as a pioneer of politically conscious popular music.

The Lifetime Achievement Award implicitly validates his belief that music must speak truth to power.