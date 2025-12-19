Fela Kuti honoured with Grammy lifetime achievement award

The Recording Academy has named Nigerian music icon Fela Anikulapo Kuti as one of the recipients of its 2026 Special Merit Awards, placing him among global legends whose work has shaped the course of music history.

In an Instagram post announcing the honourees, the Grammys described Fela as “an architect of Afrobeat, honoured for a lifetime of influence.” He is the only Nigerian on the list of recipients for the 2026 edition.

The Special Merit Awards will be presented on January 31, 2026, with Fela set to receive the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition reserved for artists who have made outstanding creative contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

Fela, who died in 1997, was a Nigerian musician, producer, arranger, bandleader and outspoken political activist.

In the 1960s, he created Afrobeat, a genre that fused elements of funk, jazz, salsa, calypso and traditional Nigerian rhythms.

Beyond its sound, Afrobeat became a vehicle for social commentary, with Fela using music to challenge military rule, corruption and social injustice in Nigeria.

The Grammys noted that his influence has spanned generations, shaping modern Nigerian Afrobeats and inspiring global artists such as Beyoncé, Paul McCartney and Thom Yorke.

While Afrobeat began as a countercultural movement, its impact has since spread worldwide, forming the foundation for many contemporary African and global sounds.

Although Fela did not receive a Grammy during his lifetime, his recognition by the Recording Academy underscores his enduring relevance and global impact.

Today, his legacy continues not only through his extensive body of work, but also through his family, many of whom are musicians, and cultural institutions such as the Kalakuta Museum and the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos.

The New Afrika Shrine, now run by his children, remains a major centre for music, activism and cultural expression, attracting audiences from across Nigeria and beyond. It stands as a reminder that Fela’s work was not just about entertainment, but also about resistance, identity and African self-expression.

Other recipients of the 2026 Special Merit Awards include music legends Whitney Houston, Cher, Chaka Khan, Carlos Santana and Paul Simon. Also honoured are songwriter Bernie Taupin, music executive Sylvia Rhone, composer and sound synthesis pioneer John Chowning, Latin jazz musician Eddie Palmieri and influential industry figure Cher, highlighting the diverse range of contributions being celebrated.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honours given by the Recording Academy. Past recipients include artists whose work has left a lasting imprint on music and culture, often extending far beyond commercial success.

Decades after his death, Fela Kuti remains a powerful symbol of artistic freedom and fearless expression.