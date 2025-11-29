Greasy Tunes Café leaves Lagos with new vibe-check for music, culture

As Nigeria’s hub for entertainment, Lagos was on aglow for three unforgettable weeks, as Spotify’s Greasy Tunes Café pop-up, an experiential pop-up designed to explore the link between culture, food and music brought the city’s mealtime soundtrack to life with local food, vibrant conversations, and unforgettable performances.

Inspired by the music streaming platform’s data showing that a high-energy Afrobeats pulse is the constant backdrop to Nigerian Gen Zs’ daily meals, the event forged a vibrant connection among artistes, music enthusiasts, and fans, celebrating the heart and soul of Nigeria with homegrown food and local tunes, weaving music and culture into one seamless experience.

The opening week kicked off with an electric launch party where South Africa’s Thakzin set a global Amapiano vibe. The energy then shifted to thoughtful conversations about how African music evolves while honouring its roots.

The second week kept the energy high with performances from headliners Odumodublvck, The Cavemen, and Sarz. Stars like Famous Pluto, Mavo, Braye, Amaeya, FirstKlaz, Fimi, Tolibian, Yosa, and Kunmie who are experimenting with different sounds, styles and bringing their own uniqueness to the music scene were spotlighted.

The grand finale was no mere farewell; it was a high-octane celebration that encapsulated the exuberance and vibrant style of young Lagosians, showcasing the dynamic music scene, with an exhilarating celebration of the “Dirty, Sexy Rave” hosted by the Vogue Boys

An electrifying lineup of DJs turned the café into a pulsating dance floor, drawing everyone into the raw, invigorating rhythm of the city. It was the perfect snapshot of the energy and freedom that Greasy Tunes Café had built up.

The energy was deeply rooted in the cultural groundwork laid throughout the final week, which was all about the revolutionary spirit of Afrobeats. It was anchored on the documentary screening, “Afrobeat Rebellion”, a session that served not just as a history lesson on Fela Anikulapo Kuti, but as a genuine rallying cry for the next generation.

The crucial conversation was deepened during the Afropolitan Podcast live session, where hosts Chika Uwazie and Eche Emole sat down with the legendary musician and activist, Ade Bantu, to unpack how this generation can carry that vital cultural torch forward.

The authentic spirit of the movement exploded on stage as Seun Kuti delivered a thrilling performance that resonated with the heartbeat of Afrobeat, connecting every member of the audience.

Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said: “The energy in Lagos was incredible. You could feel the connection between the music and the culture. That authentic, deeply rooted spirit is why the Nigerian sound is now transcending borders and becoming a true global power. We are proud to be the platform driving that journey.”

Pix: Greasy Tunes