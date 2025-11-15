Heavyweights Storm Boombeatz

It was a night of glitz, glamour, and good vibes as entertainment industry stakeholders—music heavyweights and top celebrities—gathered recently for the latest album listening party of Christian Edeh Michael known professionally as Boombeatz.

Titled Grandeza, a Spanish word for greatness, the third studio album after This Is Boombeatz and More Life, which he released in 2019 and 2022 respectively, is the Ebonyi State-born Lagos-bred songwriter, producer and sound engineer music project.

Boombeatz in 2023 and 2024 also dropped two Extended Plays (EPs), titled, Zeal and Sugar Mummy. The latest album contains many wonderful tracks including All Blessings, Rockstar, Dem Dey Hate featuring Magnito, Money, Osusu, Chinasa, Mummy, Ocean featuring Dr. Spice, and Nobody.

Known for his work in the Afrobeats, Dance/Electronic, and Afro-pop genres, this latest effort by the founder of Boombeatz Empire Entertainment is the first since he signed a two-year management deal with a Norwegian company, The CBC Marketing and Management Company.