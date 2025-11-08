Lasmid, King Promise release “No Issues”

… A Smooth Blend of Ghanaian Soul and Afrobeats Charm

Two of Ghana’s most distinctive voices, Lasmid and King Promise, have come together for one of 2025’s most exciting collaborations; their new single, titled “No Issues”.

No Issues which dropped on Friday, November 7, 2025 on all major streaming platforms, is a smooth, uplifting record that captures the effortless soul and rhythmic finesse both artists are known for.

Produced with an effortlessly warm groove, “No Issues” finds Lasmid and King Promise in their element, blending soulful melodies with a laid-back rhythm that captures the everyday emotions of love, peace, and self-assurance. The track celebrates calm confidence in relationships and life, an anthem for anyone choosing good vibes over chaos.

For Lasmid, this collaboration marks another step in his continued evolution as one of Ghana’s most versatile hitmakers. Following the success of tracks like “Ghana Jollof,” “Puul,” and “Maria,” the singer brings his signature Afro-fusion energy to a song that feels both radio-ready and deeply relatable.

King Promise, known for his silky vocals and emotional storytelling, adds an extra layer of warmth and finesse that makes “No Issues” impossible to ignore.

Speaking about the collaboration, Lasmid said: “King Promise and I wanted to create something that feels true to our sound and easy on the soul. ‘No Issues’ is about keeping things simple, spreading positivity, and enjoying the moment.”

With both artists commanding loyal fanbases at home and across the continent, “No Issues” is poised to be a standout record that unites Ghana’s new wave of Afrobeats with timeless artistry.