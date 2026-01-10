Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, Taene joins global booking agency Breakpoint

Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Taene has officially joined the talent roster of Breakpoint Booking, a globally respected boutique booking agency.

The move places her on the same roster as internationally recognized acts such as Kardinal Offishall, Yung Joc & Mike Jones, Ying Yang Twins, Amerie among others marking a significant milestone in her growing music career.

Breakpoint Booking is a Beverly Hills-based booking agency with a strong reputation for developing live performance careers for artists across music and entertainment.

The agency is known for its hands-on approach to booking, touring, festival placements, and global showcases, with operations spanning North America, Europe, and other key international markets.

By joining Breakpoint Booking, Taene becomes part of a global talent ecosystem that supports both emerging and established artists.

Sharing a roster with names like Kardinal Offishall, a respected figure in global hip-hop and Afro-influenced music, and American rapper Yung Joc, adds industry credibility and further positions Taene as an artist ready for international exposure.

This development is a strategic step forward for Taene as a Nigerian artist seeking to expand beyond local borders.

With the growing global demand for Afrobeats and Afro-fusion sounds, alignment with an international booking agency provides access to structured touring opportunities, live shows, and audiences across the diaspora.

Born in Ibadan and raised in Abuja, Taene has steadily gained attention for her sound, which blends Afrobeats, R&B, soul, and pop influences. She has continued to build momentum with releases such as her debut EP, “See You at the Top”, establishing herself as one of the promising new voices in Nigeria’s evolving music scene.

Breakpoint Booking is widely recognized for identifying talent at critical growth stages and working closely with artists to scale their live performance careers.

This approach aligns with Taene’s current trajectory as she continues to grow her catalog, audience, and brand both locally and internationally.

As Nigerian artists increasingly secure international partnerships to support long-term global success, Taene’s addition to the Breakpoint Booking roster signals a new chapter in her career and reinforces her position as an emerging artist to watch on the global stage.