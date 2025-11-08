No Sign Of Weakness Tour: Burna Boy to light up North America this November

As part of activities to galvanise supports for his critically acclaimed eight studio album, No Sign of Weakness, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is set for the North American leg of his album tour this November, promising fans an unparalleled, immersive concert experience.



The Australian tour showed the global superstar delivering electrifying performances across four major cities in Australia — Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth — solidifying his reputation as one of the most captivating live performers in today’s music industry.



The tour will officially kick off on November 12, at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. With 16 cities on the itinerary, the tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, as the global superstar brings his signature Afro-fusion sound to major arenas in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, and a two-night finale in Toronto.



Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA, will play host to the tour train on November 16, before it moves to Oakland Arena in California on November 18, and Intuit Dome in Inglewood on November 19.



The tour caravan moves to Toyota Centre in Houston on November 22, from where it will make a stop to charge the American Airlines Center in Dallas on November 24. The East Coast run will begin at the TD Garden in Boston on December 3, followed by an enactment at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 5, and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY on December 6. The final showdown—a two-night stint—at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will happen on December 17 and 18.

With hits like TaTaTa featuring Travis Scott, Sweet Love, Update, and Bundle By Bundle, Burna Boy is set to electrify the North American music scene. The tour will feature the singer performing on a 360-degree stage in the middle of the floor, providing an immersive experience for fans. The stage design will be a key element in bringing his energetic live performances to life.



The North American tour announcement comes shortly after the Ye crooner’s viral appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he was greeted with a lively ‘spirit tunnel’ of Yoruba drummers before performing his new single T.atata.



During the interview, Burna Boy shared the deeper meaning behind the No Sign of Weakness album, saying, “it was a time when the whole world expected me to show weakness, instead, I did the opposite.”



The Africa Giant hitmaker’s growing dominance in the global music scene has been nothing short of historic. In July 2023, he became the first Nigerian artiste to sell out a U.S. stadium, performing to more than 40,000 fans at Citi Field in New York. His past tours, including ‘The I Told Them Tour’ and his record-breaking night at Madison Square Garden, solidified his position as one of the biggest African artiste in history.



With his electrifying energy Burna Boy’s live performances are truly one-of-a-kind. The infectious beats and captivating stage presence gets the crowd moving. He knows how to command a stage, and his enthusiasm is palpable, making every performance feel like a celebration.



The Odogwu crooner also revealed the surprising story behind his collaboration with rock legend, Mick Jagger, crediting British supermodel Naomi Campbell for making it happen.



According to Burna Boy, the collaboration began when Campbell connected him with the Rolling Stones frontman. “It’s actually crazy because it was initiated by Naomi Campbell. She made it happen. Before I knew it, I was talking to Mick Jagger, and it felt like we’d known each other forever,” he said.



He described the experience as both surreal and organic, saying that despite their different musical backgrounds, their chemistry in the studio was effortless. The song, which merges Afrobeats rhythms with classic rock influences, has earned commendations for its originality and global appeal. Burna Boy’s partnership with Jagger further cements his status as one of Africa’s most influential artistes, bridging genres and cultures through music.