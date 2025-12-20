Oduwa steps out bold with ‘Inflection’

Emerging Afrofusion act, Oduwa is making a statement with the release of his 5-track EP, “INFLECTION.”

Arriving just in time for the holidays, the project showcases Oduwa’s sonic versatility, blending bouncy love anthems with sleek, contemporary Afropop. Across five diverse tracks, including the singles “Wonderful” and “Ovbialeke”, the Benin City native showcases expansive range, giving listeners much to look forward to as the new year harkens.

Following his introduction with earlier singles like “Sapa” and “Make She Go” featuring Magnito, Oduwa uses Inflection to present a forward-facing collection that captures a shift in his approach and journey – an inflection point. Across the five tracks, Oduwa alternates between soulful, sung vocals and rhythmic club-ready hooks, praising the beauty of love, resilience, and the hustle with a sound that is playlist and radio-ready.

Nigerian-born artist Oduwa draws from a rich blend of cultural and musical icons, including Show Dem Camp, Akon, P-Square and Burna Boy. Oduwa’s sound merges playful sophistication with the flair of 2000s R&B-pop and the foundational grooves and melodies of Afropop. Born in Benin City and now based in the United States, he creates music for Atlanta’s clubs and London’s summer motives, with each record presenting a celebration of joy, community and shared moments. In 2024, he released his debut EP, Made for Love which produced the sleeper, “Found Love”, which was followed by 2025’s “Son of Man” EP.

“Inflection” is available across all music streaming services.