SYN debuts with Afro fusion finesse in “All Is In Order”

The Afro-Queens Music Bootcamp (AMBC) has begun fulfilling its mission to elevate rising female voices in Afrobeats by officially unveiling its first star — SYN (pronounced Sign), also known as Sweet Yet Nuclear.

This past month, SYN headlined the Afro-Queens Open Mic Concert — her first public debut on the AMBC platform — where she performed an electrifying set of her released records to an energetic crowd. The event drew support and coverage from MTV Base, Yanga 89.9FM, and Isle 95.9FM Radio, SMADE and so on, solidifying the moment as a powerful introduction of a fresh female talent ready for the global stage.

“All Is In Order” is a song built on reassurance, softness, and connection. It’s about choosing peace over chaos, choosing love over fear, accepting who I am no matter how I look and choosing each other even when life gets noisy. The message is simple but powerful , if all is in order between us, nothing outside can shake what we’re building,” she tells The Guardian.

With a signature sound rooted in Afro-fusion — bold, emotional, and futuristic — SYN brings a new flavour of self-assured storytelling to the scene. This Ijebu girl has also found a way to infuse her culture and tone across tracks in some of her lyrics. She recently released her new single “All In Order”, now streaming across platforms, accompanied by a visually captivating viral performance video on YouTube.

As AMBC continues its partnership with major platforms to spotlight women in music, SYN stands at the forefront — authentic, fearless, and fast becoming the artist to watch in Nigeria’s next era of breakout female stars.

Born Omobolanle Abisola Ogunbanjo, SYN was raised in Ogun State and is a graduate of Regional Planning. She is the first protégé of the Afroqueens Music Bootcamp.