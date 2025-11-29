Toskel to enliven Plymouth with Christmas Carol, cultural evening

As the yuletide season approaches, Plymouth, a vibrant city in the South West of the United Kingdom, is preparing to be infused with the magic of Christmas through a unique Carol and Cultural Evening to be hosted by Toskel Community Heritage & Culture CIC, a prominent Nigerian cultural organisation based in the city.

Set for December 21, the event promises to be more than just a performance—a dazzling celebration of music, dance, and culture—uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds in the city and beyond to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.

The organisers, Kelvin and Oluwatosin Adekanmbi, founders of Toskel Travels Limited and Toskel Community Heritage and Culture CIC, are dedicated to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and enhancing community cohesion in the UK.

“These events don’t just entertain; they build bridges, preserve traditions, and strengthen the Nigerian spirit and community lifestyle. Our aim is to create a thriving community where Nigerian heritage —traditions, languages, food and dressence— are showcased, celebrated, and preserved.

“Toskel Christmas Carol and Cultural Evening is an act of community building. It provides an essential space for the Nigerian diaspora in Plymouth and the wider UK to gather, celebrate their roots, and pass on their culture,” Kelvin said.

“The event promises to infuse the vibrant, infectious spirit of Nigeria. The lineup of performers will include local choirs, musicians, and dancers, who will regale the audience with traditional Christmas carols and folk songs.

“Crucially, it’s an open-armed invitation to the broader African diaspora and South West England communities to come and share in Nigeria and Plymouth’s rich cultural heritage, fostering a more vibrant connection,” he added.

On the inspiration behind the initiatives, Oluwatosin Adekanmbi said, “We believed that Nigerians in the diaspora should not lose touch with their roots and that their children should grow up knowing the colours, rhythms, and values of their heritage.

“After relocating to the United Kingdom, we noticed that while the city of Plymouth was rich in diversity, there was a lack of platforms showcasing the beauty, creativity, and richness of Nigerian culture.

“So, it’s that belief that birthed Toskel Travels Limited and Toskel Community Heritage and Culture CIC. While Toskel Travels Limited focuses on education, tourism, and cultural exchange opportunities, Toskel Community Heritage and Culture CIC stands as a non-profit pillar dedicated to promoting Nigerian arts, crafts, and traditions across the Southwest,” she added.

Highlight of the event was the presence of Mayor Kathy Watkins, Lord Mayor of Plymouth and former Lord Mayor, Dr. John Mahogany, who presented awards to outstanding personalities and community leaders for their contributions to culture and unity of the city, including Richard Edoki, a Nigerian journalist based in the city; actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afod, Amoke Oluwastosin Adekanmbi, Bimbo Adebayo, among others.