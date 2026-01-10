Women, fast aging lifestyle factors

Women never truly understand the definition and importance of a healthy lifestyle until they wake up one morning and the mirror reflects a stranger who is looking tired with wrinkles and dull skin colour.



A 55-year-old woman, Madam Eka, said this to The Guardian during an interview on why women suddenly age overnight.

The Women health expert revealed that although a lot of factors including physical, emotional, hormonal and hereditary factors contribute to why women age faster and suddenly, lifestyle, ignorance, and sometimes uncontrollable circumstances accelerate it.



Eka said: “A lot of emphasis is made on unhealthy/healthy food consumption which is correct but there are a lot of other factors making women now age faster especially ‘Stress’. When I hear people say a woman wears many hats, she is born a multitasker, it’s like hearing people say a woman is born to do what she is supposed to do in one year for one month. Scientifically and medically, the woman’s body is wired differently from men, and stress and women were not meant to co-exist. The woman was created soft and originally designed to live a soft life. This is why God Almighty himself didn’t assign hard work to women at the early stage of human creation and existence aside from the labour of childbirth. But we are in the era where all hands must be on deck if you must survive, so women no longer have to depend on men to make a living, they work, even twice as hard. Women now work like men in an organic, softly built body that isn’t designed to take in stress, and this is why a lot of women age faster.”



She continued: Stress level takes up 50 per cent of why women age faster, the other factors take up the remaining 50 per cent. Stress is bad for everyone, men and women but stress hits women differently due to genetic makeup of the woman’s body. When a woman takes in excess stress it doesn’t only drain her and sag her skin and physical appearance, it affects her menstrual cycle by altering the hormone levels and blood pressure which eventually takes a toll on the body.



“Recently the social media unleashed it unkindness on Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwalope Omolara Savage, known popularly as Tiwa Savage, and I told my young adult children that any proper woman will never participate in that unkindness about her look and age because that woman Tiwa Savage is a hard worker who had spent all her life working not just for herself but also Nigeria. Name three top female contemporary African artistes and Tiwa Savage would probably top the list. Did Nigerians think she made it this far by constantly having beauty sleeps and self-pampering? She deprived herself of everything that could have kept her physical glow intact for a long time

