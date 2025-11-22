Zion Ministry builds N1.6b psychiatric hospital in Anambra to provide free mental–health treatment for patients

THE Seraphic Homes Foundation, led by the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, has established a N1.6b psychiatric hospital designed to provide fully free mental-health treatment to people abandoned on the streets.

Obi said the new psychiatric hospital facility, located in Aguleri, Anambra State, will offer comprehensive medical support including diagnosis, treatment, medication, rehabilitation, accommodation and general welfare all at no cost to patients or their families.

He explained that the initiative was inspired by his childhood vision to eliminate the sight of mentally-challenged persons wandering the streets, noting that such conditions are rare in developed countries.

Obi added that from next month, the foundation would deploy specialised rescue teams with four vehicles to move across Anambra communities to pick up mentally-ill persons and bring them in for treatment.

Obi said two mentally-challenged persons, a man and a woman, had already been admitted to the hospital after being rescued from the streets of Anambra by the Rescue team set up by the Seraphic Foundation. The man was picked up from Nteje community while the woman used to roam the streets of Onitsha Main Market from where she was rescued.

“The two were immediately assessed by psychiatric doctors and other health professionals who started treatment thereafter. They are now being looked after and provided with all the care they need completely free of charge,” Ebuka disclosed, adding that the rescue team would bring in more mentally challenged people in the days ahead.

According to him, the Aguleri project follows the recently completed orphanage and elderly home in Mgbirichi, Imo State. He said similar facilities will soon be established in other parts of the countryirst of its kind in the state and is designed to provide full care and support for elderly persons and orphans who lack family support.

Obi said the home was conceived to provide a safe and nurturing environment for older persons who have no caregivers, as well as for children who have been abandoned or left without guardians. He said accommodation, feeding, healthcare, clothing, education and daily care would all be provided free of charge.

He explained further that the facility was built to give vulnerable residents a sense of belonging and dignity while offering them long-term support and stability. The home will also serve as a centre for skills development, caregiver training and volunteer engagement within the community.

The cleric added that the orphanage and elderly home were part of the foundation’s broader mission to uplift disadvantaged families.