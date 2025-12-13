Chief Nwanwko Ebere: The Architect of Resilience, Building Trust Beyond the Transaction

Chief Nwanwko Ebere, the Founder of Phonemart Technologies and a driving force within the Regal Group, stands out as a leader whose strategy is rooted in profound personal resilience and unbridled honesty.

Chief Ebere’s journey into leading one of Nigeria’s growing technology retail outlets exemplifies strategic foresight in the face of crisis. Phonemart Technologies, a division under the Regal Group, was established in 2020 as a child of necessity born during the build-up to the nationwide lockdown.

Before 2020, the Regal Group primarily operated as a wholesaler of mobile phones and computers. However, realising that impending movement restrictions would severely impact wholesale operations, Chief Ebere registered Phonemart to specifically serve as a retail and online outlet.

This move was strategically designed to safeguard the larger business ecosystem. Chief Ebere recognised that selling to wholesalers and retailers/end-users from the same location would inevitably cause a “crash of interest”.

By separating Phonemart, the company was able to cater to end-users and a select few retailers, ensuring that wholesalers could compete effectively without being undercut by their supplier. This proactive segmentation allowed the group to continue reaching teeming customers who needed items delivered one-by-one, even when physical markets were closed.

Integrity Over Immediate Income

What sets Chief Ebere apart is his commitment to making the customer spend less for more. In a market where smartphone prices are often high due to factors uncontrollable by local businesses, such as US dollar fluctuations, Phonemart focuses on maximising customer value.

This dedication to customer welfare, even at the cost of immediate turnover, is a deliberate long-term strategy. Phonemart is actively building a brand that people trust so much that they may eventually ask for a franchise. As Chief Ebere notes that while this method may mean they may not achieve so much in a hurry, it guarantees future longevity, looking toward the next five, ten, or fifteen years.

The Drive for Excellence

Chief Ebere’s relentless work ethic is rooted in a powerful personal history. He was not born with a silver spoon. His father, a wealthy man, ran for election in 1984 but lost nearly everything when the army took over, resulting in significant debt.

Growing up, Chief Ebere told himself that his children would not have to endure the same challenges he faced. This determination to prevent a return to where he came from remains his primary driving force.

This pursuit of perfection extends to his public service career. Chief Ebere’s interest in politics began in 2009, when his community urged him to run for the House of Assembly. Despite holding a first degree in Accounting, he refused, believing he would not be able to give his people what they wanted, a thousand and one percent, and would merely be training on the job.

This strategic self-assessment led him to take a bold step in 2014 when he left his business partly in the care of others and returned to the classroom to obtain a law degree, which he completed in 2019. This intensive preparation was designed to ready himself for future opportunities, understanding that without being part of the system, there is a limit to the positive change one can effect.

For Chief Ebere, holding political office is an extension of his existing philanthropy through the Nwachinaemere Care and Empowerment Foundation. He uses these positions, such as his time as SSA to the Governor on media to attract development, like a customary court to his community, and facilitate employment for many. Service to the people is his ethos; if he can afford to take care of three families, he wants to touch the lives of many more through governance.

The Pillars of Entrepreneurial Success

When advising new entrepreneurs, Chief Ebere distills his success into three non-negotiable pillars: Passion, Consistency, and Unbridled Honesty.

Passion: He advises entrepreneurs to carve a niche based on something they genuinely love doing, regardless of immediate profit. This passion acts as an anchor when the business faces storms; if the founder loves the product, they hardly leave when the going gets tough.

Consistency: He advocates that consistency allows one to master the industry and weather economic downturns

Unbridled Honesty: Chief Ebere maintains that honesty is the ultimate sustaining factor in the highly competitive mobile phone industry.

He provides free consultation and advice to those looking to enter the business. Furthermore, he ensures customers are aware of product limitations, such as warranties not covering liquid damage or screen issues, right from the outset.

For Chief Nwanwko Ebere, strategic leadership is the disciplined fusion of personal drive, adaptive business modeling, and an uncompromising commitment to integrity. He recognizes that health is wealth, traveling frequently to rest and maintaining daily exercise, even utilizing his movements around his multiple market locations as a workout.

His holistic approach ensures that while he looks to delegate more in the future, his continued presence and well-being serve as the core of Phonemart’s enduring strength and position him as a genuinely strategic CEO for 2025.

Phonemart Technologies can be reached via www.phonemart.ng and @phonemarttech on the various social media platforms.