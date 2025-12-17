OLUFEMI ALAO: Thoroughbred Professional, Integrity-Driven Expert, Promoting Standards In The Nigerian Engineering Construction Industry, Through FBS

Engr. Olufemi Alao, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, FBS Engineering Construction Services Limited, is a thoroughbred professional, who has made his mark in the field of civil engineering and construction industry.

Engr. Alao began his academic journey with an HND in Civil Engineering (Structures) from the Yaba College of Technology, followed with a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration, then proceeded to the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Urban Transportation Engineering.

His professional career started with Strabag Construction – a renowned civil engineering firm with a long list of accomplished projects including runway at the Nigeria Airforce Base, Kainji Niger State and later worked with Folio Construction Limited, before founding his own company, FBS Engineering Construction Services Limited.

Apart from enviable academic qualifications, he is a Fellow of a number of institutes including the Institute of Management Consultants; Nigeria Institute of Civil Engineers; Institute of Chartered Administration and Researchers of Nigeria; Global Academy of Technology Entrepreneurship; Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria; as well as Member, Nigeria Society of Engineers.

As an astute entrepreneur, accomplished business leader of international repute, with a wealth of experience spanning over three decades in operational excellence, Engr. Femi Alao, who is also a philanthropist per excellence, has received accolades and awards within and outside Nigeria, in recognition of his diligence, philanthropic disposition and positive contribution to humanity.

Some of these are “Outstanding Appreciation Award”, by the Engineering Resource Academy; “Award of Excellence” by the Nigerian Society of Engineers; “Outstanding Leadership Award” by the National Association of Nigeria Students; “Icon of Humanitarian Services” and “Golden Role Model” by the West African Students’ Union; “Most Supportive Organisation Award” by the Nigerian Institute of Civil Engineers; “Pillar of Hope” by the Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative; “Outstanding Leadership Recognition & Inspirational Leadership Excellence” by CIPRMP; “Distinguished Merit Award” by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students; “Man of the Year” by Index Magazine; “Yaya Merit Award”, by the Doyen Lions International Ikorodu; “Partner of the Year” by the Arowotaya Foundation of Erinmo-land. He has also been honored with the chieftaincy title of the Fiwajoye of Oje-Owode in Saki East, Oyo State.

For these and more, it then comes as no surprise that Engr. Olufemi Alao has been recognised by The Guardian as one of “100 Top Strategic CEOs of Nigeria’s Most Transformative and Iconic Companies In 2025”.

Describing what he considered as the greatest passion that propelled him in his professional career and the success being recorded by FBS Engineering Construction Services Limited, Engr. Alao noted that “Right from childhood, I consciously identified what I have flair for.

As a little boy, I used mud to construct different types of houses, after sketching them on the floor or on any available paper. In fact, my dream at the time was to become an automobile or mechanical engineer.

That interest and practice continued until I got to secondary school, where I began to represent my school in creativity contests. Thus, it was not surprising to many when I proceeded to study Civil Engineering in the tertiary institution.

From this background, I developed a thick skin for success – to meet my aspirations and not disappoint those who repose confidence in me. Essentially, my passion continued to grow with every well-executed project.

Furthermore, my parents’ moral values play a major role. I was taught the essence of integrity, hard work, and the belief that nothing is impossible”. I also have an unrelenting love for my profession, always seeking more knowledge, paying attention to every detail, and maintaining a never-say-die spirit.”

Giving an account of how professional training has shaped his worldview and life journey, especially how this impacts his day-to-day running of FBS Engineering Construction Services Limited, the award-winning engineering construction expert said such training has helped him in many ways.

In his words, “Professional training has helped me to always pay premium to precision, accuracy and near perfection. It has made me disciplined, courageous and able to face challenges that come with the job. Also, it has taught me that human endeavours come with challenges and the ability to overcome them, is the overall success.

As the Chief Executive Officer of a construction firm, the work goes beyond title. One must be well versed in the professional ethics and details of the job, which proper training provides.

My training and exposure have taught me to be both a leader and a boss in our teamwork across design, construction, M&E (mechanical and electrical), and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), because they all go hand-in-hand. Constantly, I engage in training, retraining and reading materials that can add value to my knowledge.”

He added that FBS Engineering Construction Services Limited is a highly equipment-based company that leaves no room for errors – one that applies value engineering in all its projects to ensure growth from strength to strength, while maintaining prudence in fund management.

Speaking on the nexus between FBS’ corporate vision and its success story, cutting-edge advantage, growth, and how the company has earned and sustained the trust of all the stakeholders, Engr. Femi Alao recalled “When we started, our corporate vision was seen as very ambitious, compared to our operational scope and limitations. However, as we grew, we reviewed our goals to match our long-term expectations of being among the best in the industry, in all ramifications.”

According to him, FBS Engineering Construction Services was incorporated over two decades ago and started operation with a meagre hundred thousand naira (N100,000) work from GTBank, interestingly.

Be that as it may, today, the company handles projects running into billions of Naira. The quality of works delivered over the years, for clients like GTBank, ZenithBank, StanbicIBTC, Standard Chartered Bank, EcoBank, Coca-Cola, Lagos State Government, Bayse Hospitality, Redeem Christian Church of God, and several private individuals, hotels, warehouses, luxury apartments, residential estates, malls, amongst many others, have generated over 90% of new clients for the company.

In his words, “FBS Engineering Construction Services Limited’s cutting-edge advantage is predicated on continuous investment in modern equipment, attracting the best hands in the industry – well motivated workers, and maintaining sincerity of purpose with high integrity.

More importantly, we have never compromised standards and best practices, and high quality job delivery which have resulted in an enduring client confidence and unabated patronage. In Lagos alone we have two computerized bathing plants – the equipment used in producing concrete”

Presenting an overall assessment of the Construction and Engineering Sector, as well as an overview of the entire business landscape in Nigeria, Mr. Alao noted that “In recent years, the business environment in Nigeria has been tough, particularly when the volatility of foreign exchange was high and access to FX was limited.

This made nonsense of the Bill of Quantities because prices kept changing, almost on daily basis! Even, after making advanced payments for materials, suppliers often return to demand additional funds due to FX fluctuations.

Meanwhile, construction remains one of the major drivers of the Nigeria’s economy, as it creates jobs, provides employment for qualified professional engineers, skilled artisans, unskilled labourers, and even, food vendors.

Also, the industry is getting better and t indigenous consultants are being recognized and considered for several projects. Typically, no matter how small or large a construction project is, whether rail, road, mining, dam, or building, the workforce ranges from 50 to 3,000 people. For every 3,000 workers receiving salaries, each supporting about four to five dependents, roughly 15,000 citizens benefit, and this happens across the whole country.

Therefore, the Construction Industry’s contribution to the Nigeria’s economy is immense – if not the biggest contributor to the national GDP.”

On integrity and ethical business practices, the FBS boss stressed that “At FBS Engineering Construction Services Limited, integrity and ethics are key principles we do not take lightly.

These reflect in the quality of our work and have positively shaped our reputation in the Industry. Since the commencement of our operations, we have never recorded any collapsed building in our history because we do not compromise on standards and quality.

Our ethical business practices and integrity have helped us build trust in our clients and this has attracted referrals that have sustained our growth, over the years. FBS do not cut corners or engage in shortcuts for quick gains. Sometimes, our refusal to compromise has cost us “juicy” contracts but we remain resolute in our principled approach to business engagements.

Thus, we have never regretted or considered any of such as opportunity lost, not a business engagement capable of tarnishing our image. A good name and a strong reputation mean more to us than short-term benefits.

In the same vein, we take the safety of every member of staff very seriously, just as we ensure that all necessary insurance covers like the Contractors All Risk (CAR) are in place to protect lives and property.

FBS staff undergo routine training, within Nigeria and overseas. This is important to maintain the standards that define our work. As the CEO, I treat all projects equally because no one knows where the next job or referral will come from.”

In his overall assessment of the Engineering Construction Sector and the business landscape in Nigeria, Engr. Alao gave kudos to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for funding construction projects, and building enduring infrastructures, especially roads and rails across Nigeria, regardless of what his critics are saving.

Concerning the toughest decision he has ever made and the lesson learned thereof, the seasoned engineering construction expert disclosed that” Resigning from a lucrative job to start FBS Engineering Construction Services Limited, at the time, was the case of leaving “certainty” for “uncertainty”. It was one of the toughest decisions I have ever taken.

Nevertheless, through hard work, perseverance, tenacity, focus and faith, the success story today has become a testimony that when there is a will, there is a way!

Another major decision was when we turned down a very profitable project that could have compromised my integrity and the reputation of the company.

Interestingly, the project later failed and became a topic of discussion in the industry. This incident reaffirmed my belief that a good name is better than quick financial gains – one that can destroy a reputation built over many years.

Naturally, I am a high-risk taker; some of such risks have worked out perfectly while some did not, but to give a statistics, about 70% of the risks taken in the past have paid off. That, to me, is excellent. Once I am convinced about an idea or a decision, I go all out for it without any fear. My belief is that success and progress come only to those who take bold steps in faith and purpose.”