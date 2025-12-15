OHMS Capital: Pioneering Financial Innovation in Nigeria

OHMS Capital is a fintech firm exploring novel approaches to investment in the public securities market using quantitative selection criteria and a systematic market-neutral trading strategy.

What inspired you to start your business in Nigeria, and what do you think is the biggest opportunity for growth in the country?

Nigeria Is one of the most vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems in Africa,

with immense creative energy and a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The decision to start Ohms Capital here was driven by our belief in the potential of Nigerian founders and our commitment to bridging the gap between world-class ideas and the capital, mentorship, and operational support required to scale them.

We see the biggest opportunities in solving fundamental problems at scale—across fintech, logistics, energy, digital identity, consumer technology, and, very importantly, agriculture.

Nigeria has the land, the climate, the demand, and a youthful population capable of turning the country into a global agricultural powerhouse.

Yet, agriculture remains under-capitalized. This gap inspired our significant investments across the agricultural value chain—from poultry and egg production to palm (red) oil processing and other agribusiness diversification initiatives.

Agriculture offers both scalable returns and long-term national impact, and it remains one of our strongest focus areas.

At the same time, our belief in digital innovation has led us to back groundbreaking ventures like WePairYou, Nigeria’s first blockchain-enabled dating platform—demonstrating how local innovation can pioneer entirely new digital categories in Africa.

How do you navigate the challenges of doing Nigeria, such as is a high-potential but complex market, and we navigate this environment through local insight, strategic partnerships, and operational resilience.

We work closely with regulatory advisers to anticipate policy shifts and ensure compliance before challenges arise.

We also support portfolio companies in designing business models that adapt to infrastructural limitations—whether in agriculture, technology, or consumer platforms—by leveraging digital tools, resilient supply chains, and flexible operations.

Above all, we adopt long-term thinking. Nigeria rewards perseverance, clarity, and adaptability, and those principles guide every decision at Ohms Capital. What strategies have you implemented to attract and retain top talent in your organization, given the competitive job market in Nigeria? Talent is the engine of our organization.

At Ohms Capital, we attract and retain top-tier professionals by focusing on three key pillars:

Purpose and culture: We cultivate an environment where individuals feel connected to a mission—advancing African innovation and empowering visionary founders.

Growth and development: We invest in continuous learning, global exposure, and opportunities to work on groundbreaking ventures, such as WePairYou and other categorydefining startups.

Competitive and flexible compensation: We offer packages and incentives that reflect the expectations of modern, high-performing professionals.

This combination allows us to build a team that is not only highly skilled, but deeply invested in the future we are creating.

How do you stay ahead of the competition in your industry, and what innovations are you currently exploring or implementing?

We stay ahead by embracing insight, agility, and innovation. Our investment decisions are increasingly data-driven, supported by strong market research and technology-enabled due diligence processes.

We also move with the speed required to support early-stage companies in fast-changing sectors.

On the innovation front, we are exploring:

AI-assisted diligence tools to enhance deal evaluation.

Blockchain-enabled portfolio transparency systems.

Sector-focused micro-funds for fintech, c l i m a t e tech, and consumer digital services.

Our portfolio reflects this forwardapproach.

example, WePairYou—Nigeria’s dating platform on the blockchain—demonstrates our commitment to pioneering technology what a modern consumer platform can look like in Africa.

What role do you think the Nigerian government can play in supporting the growth of businesses like yours, and are there any specific policies or initiatives that you would like to see implemented?

The government plays a crucial role in creating the right enabling environment for investment and innovation. Three areas are particularly important:

Policy stability: Predictable and transparent regulatory frameworks give investors and entrepreneurs the confidence to commit long-term capital.

Infrastructure investment: Improved power supply, broadband expansion, and logistics systems would dramatically increase the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

Innovation incentives: Tax incentives for startups, simplified incorporation processes, and government-backed innovation hubs would accelerate the growth of the technology ecosystem.

We also encourage policies that support digital identity, data protection, and blockchain regulation—areas that are essential for platforms like WePairYou and the broader digital economy.

What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Nigeria, and what are some of the key lessons you’ve learned along the way? My advice is simple; start small, think big, build fast, and stay resilient.

Nigeria is a challenging market, but it rewards creativity and tenacity. Build something that solves a real problem, validate it quickly, and be willing to pivot.

Some key lessons I’ve learned include:

Execution is everything. Ideas matter, but consistent action matters more.

Relationships are assets. Your network will open doors that capital alone cannot.

Adaptability is a survival skill. The mar-ket evolves rapidly; the best founders evolve with it.

Sustainability beats hype. Focus on real value, not short-term momentum. Above all, believe in the potential of this market. It is not easy, but it is extraordinarily rewarding for those who persist with clarity and purpose.

What metrics or key performance indicators (KPIs) do you use to measure the success of your company, and how do you track progress towards your goals?

Our success is measured through a blend of financial, strategic, and impactoriented KPIs.

Financial Metrics Portfolio IRR, TVPI, and DPI

Revenue growth and profitability path-ways of portfolio companies, Success rates of follow-on funding rounds Strategic Metrics Deal flow quality and sector diversity Founder satisfaction and retention Operational efficiency and time-todecision cycles Impact Metrics Job creation across portfolio companies Market penetration and usage growth Governance and compliance adherence We track these through quarterly reviews, dashboard analytics, and direct founder engagements.

This ensures that we remain aligned with both our strategic vision and our day-to-day operational objectives.

How do you prioritize sustainability and social responsibility in your business operations, and what initiatives have your company undertaken in this regard?

Sustainability is embedded in our investment philosophy. We believe that long-term value creation is rooted in responsible business practices that benefit society as a whole.

Our Approach to Sustainability

Integrating ESG principles into due dil-igence and portfolio monitoring.

Investing in companies that address foundational challenges—energy, identity, inclusion, and health.

Promoting governance structures that prioritize ethics, transparency, and worker welfare.

Key Initiatives Supporting underrepresented founders and early-stage innovators through mentorship and ecosystem partnerships.

Encouraging clean energy adoption

and environmentally responsible practices among portfolio companies.

Backing consumer platforms—like WePairYou—that prioritize data integrity, privacy, and trust through blockchain technology.

For us, sustainability is not limited to environmental concerns; it encompasses economic empowerment, digital inclusion, and long-term societal value.

Looking ahead to the next 5–10 years, what are your plans for expansion and growth, and are there any new markets or industries that you’re considering entering?

The next decade represents a transformative era for African innovation, and Ohms Capital intends to be a central catalyst.

Expansion Plans

Extending our footprint into Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, and Egypt—key markets with strong tech ecosystems.

Launching sector-focused investment vehicles for AI, climate tech, consumer digital services, and infrastructure innovation.

Building a robust founder support net-work that includes advisory panels, market-entry guidance, and technical expertise.

Future Industries of Interest We are particularly focused on sectors that will define the next wave of African digital growth:

Artificial intelligence and automation

Climate-tech and next-generation clean energy

Agritech and food security technologies

Healthtech with AI-driven diagnostic tools

Digital public infrastructure Blockchain-based consumer and enterprise applications Our work with WePairYou is a glimpse of this future—where advanced technologies like blockchain are used not just in finance, but in everyday consumer interactions.

Over the next 5–10 years, we aim to be at the forefront of investing in companies that redefine markets, create new categories, and push Africa into the global innovation spotlight.

Long-Term Vision

Our goal is to build one of Africa’s most influential innovation investment platforms—a firm that not only funds companies but helps define the future of Africa’s economy.