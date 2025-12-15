7-Fifteen Capital Limited: Your Partner in Strategic Investments, Driving Sustainable Progress and Value Creation” – Tope Adekoya

What inspired you to start your business in Nigeria, and what do you think is the biggest opportunity for growth in the country?

NIGERIA has always been a place of immense potential to me. I grew up seeing a clear gap between the country’s abundant talent and resources and the quality of infrastructure people actually had access to. That contrast inspired me to build solutions rather than sit on the sidelines. Starting 7-Fifteen Capital was my way of contributing to a new standard of development, one built on integrity, delivery, and world-class execution. What excites me the most today is that Nigeria remains one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in Africa, with a young, ambitious population that’s driving demand for better housing, better hospitality experiences, and better urban planning. The biggest opportunity lies in bridging that demand-supply gap with developments that are thoughtfully designed, sustainable, and delivered on time.

If you can combine innovation with reliable execution in Nigeria, the market is not only ready, it’s wide open.

How do you navigate the challenges of doing business in Nigeria, such as infrastructure issues and regulatory complexities?

Doing business in Nigeria requires a blend of resilience, strategic foresight, and a deep understanding of the local landscape. At 7-Fifteen Capital, we approach challenges like infrastructure gaps and regulatory complexities with proactive planning, building contingencies into our projects, investing early in site infrastructure, and ensuring our timelines account for realities on the ground. This allows us to deliver consistently, even when the environment is unpredictable. Equally important are the relationships we nurture. We engage closely with regulators, community stakeholders, and technical partners to ensure transparency and smooth execution at every stage. Over time, we’ve learned that consistency builds trust, and trust is a major differentiator in Nigeria. When people know you will deliver regardless of the conditions, the challenges become opportunities to innovate and set new standards. What strategies have you implemented to attract and retain top talent(s) in your organization, given the competitive job market in Nigeria? At 7-Fifteen Capital, we attract top talent by creating a work environment where people can grow. We invest

in training, give our team room to learn new skills, and make sure we hire individuals who share our values of integrity, discipline, and innovation. People are drawn to a place where they feel supported and can clearly see opportunities to develop.

To retain great talent, we focus on trust, clarity, and meaningful work. We offer competitive pay, encourage open communication, and give our team ownership over the projects they lead. When people feel respected, challenged, and valued, they stay, and that has helped us build a strong, committed team in a competitive job market.

How do you stay ahead of the competition in your industry, and what innovations are you currently exploring or implementing?

Staying ahead in real estate requires a combination of vision, execution, and a deep understanding of market trends. At 7-Fifteen Capital, we differentiate ourselves by focusing on quality and reliability, delivering projects on time, with design and finishes that meet international standards. We constantly monitor market demands, anticipate shifts in consumer preferences, and ensure our developments respond to the evolving needs of homeowners and investors. Innovation is central to how we operate. We’re exploring smart home technologies, sustainable building practices, and integrated community designs that combine lifestyle, convenience, and long-term value. By blending forward-thinking design with operational excellence, we aim not just to meet expectations but to set new benchmarks in

Nigeria’s real estate sector.

What role do you think the Nigerian government can play in supporting the growth of businesses like yours, and are there any specific policies or initiatives that you would like to see implemented?

The Nigerian government plays a critical role in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Clear, consistent policies, streamlined regulatory processes, and investments in infrastructure can significantly reduce operational challenges and unlock growth opportunities for companies like 7-Fifteen Capital. When businesses can operate with predictability and efficiency, it encourages both local and foreign investment, ultimately benefiting the broader economy. I would like to see more initiatives that support real estate development and affordable housing, such as easier access to long-term financing, incentives for sustainable building practices, and stronger enforcement of property laws. Policies that improve power, transport, and digital infrastructure would also go a long way in making project delivery smoother and more cost-effective. In essence, a government that partners with the private sector to reduce barriers and incentivize innovation can accelerate growth for businesses and create lasting impact for communities.

What advice would you give to young entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Nigeria, and what are some of the key lessons you’ve learned along the way?

My advice to young entrepreneurs in Nigeria is to start with a clear vision and a strong understanding of the market you want to serve. Focus on solving real problems, be disciplined in execution, and always prioritize in-tegrity in how you operate. Success doesn’t come overnight, but consistency, patience, and a willingness to learn from mistakes will set you apart.

Some of the key lessons I’ve learned are that resilience is everything, and building the right team is critical. Surround yourself with people who share your values, c o m p l e m e n t your skills, and can help navigate challenges. Also, always plan for contingencies and be adaptable , the business environment in Nigeria can be unpredictable, but those who stay focused and flexible will thrive.

What metrics or key performance indicators (KPIs) do you use to measure the success of your company, and how do you track progress towards your goals?

At 7-Fifteen Capital, we measure success through a combination of operational, financial, and customer-focused metrics. Key performance indicators include project delivery timelines, budget adherence, customer satisfaction, and the quality standards of our developments. We also track growth in our portfolio, market share, and the impact of our initiatives on the communities we serve. These metrics give us a comprehensive view of both short-term performance and longterm value creation. To track progress, we use structured project management systems and regular performance reviews. Each project has clearly defined milestones, and we monitor them closely to ensure timely execution and adherence to our standards. Internally, we encourage transparency and accountability, so teams are aligned on goals and empowered to make decisions that drive results. By combining rigorous tracking with a culture of continuous improvement, we ensure that our company consistently meets its strategic objectives.

How do you prioritize sustainability and social responsibility in your business operations, and what initiatives have your company undertaken in this regard?

Social responsibility is central to our mission, and the 7-Fifteen Foundation is the vehicle through which we bring that commitment to life. The Foundation focuses on improving education, supporting child welfare, and uplifting vulnerable communities across Nigeria. Through targeted programs, scholarships, and partnerships with local organizations, we strive to create meaningful, long-term impact where it’s needed most.

We also extend this commitment into our business operations by engaging local contractors and workforce, promoting skill development, and ensuring our projects benefit the surrounding communities. By combining sustainable development with the initiatives of the 7Fifteen Foundation, we aim to set a standard for socially responsible growth, where our success as a company directly contributes to the well-being and progress of the communities we serve.

Looking ahead to the next 5-10 years, what are your plans for expansion and growth, and are there any new markets or industries that you’re considering entering?

Over the next 5–10 years, 7-Fifteen Capital plans to expand across Nigeria and into key African markets, delivering highquality, sustainable real estate that blends lifestyle, convenience, and longterm value. We aim to grow our residential, mixed-use, and selective commercial developments while integrating smart infrastructure and innovative solutions. Beyond real estate, we are exploring complementary sectors such as hospitality and wellness-focused projects, ensuring that our growth remains disciplined, impact-driven, and focused on creating lasting value for both communities and investors.