Cutedeji: The journey of a grassroots Nigerian rapper

Akinmoladun Ayodeji Daniel, professionally known as Cutedeji, is a Nigerian rapper and singer whose career reflects the persistence of grassroots artistry in the country’s music scene. Emerging in the early 2010s, he became known for blending street-oriented narratives with Yoruba-inflected rap, gradually building a following through independent releases.

Born in Ibafo, Ogun State, Cutedeji developed an interest in music at a young age. While pursuing part-time studies in Mass Communication at Ekiti State University, he began recording and releasing music, balancing education with creative ambition. He has described music as both a calling and a means of self-expression, noting that his decision to pursue it professionally was driven by a belief in his own talent.

His first major project, Illuminati, was released in 2011 and marked his formal entry into the Nigerian music industry. The album, which contained ten tracks, introduced him to a wider audience and established his identity as a rapper rooted in street themes and everyday experiences. Around the same period, he adopted the nickname “Esu Pofo”, a persona that featured prominently in his early work.

Later in 2011, Cutedeji released another body of work, OGO, with Illuminati serving as one of its most recognisable tracks. The song received radio airplay and helped push his name beyond his immediate locality. The album led to collaborations with emerging acts such as Sub Zone, Olasco, K Dot and Mr Reference, further expanding his reach within the independent music circuit.

Cutedeji’s second studio album, Street Love, followed in November 2012. The project featured guest appearances from K Dot and Jay Poker and leaned more heavily into themes of relationships and street life. Songs such as Jumzy Love, Baba Ni, Amina and Esu Pofo were released to support the album and reinforced his growing reputation as a street-conscious rapper.

Between 2012 and 2013, he released Malowao, a single that became one of his most recognised tracks and helped sustain interest in his music during that period. Subsequent releases, including I Porsche and Oluwa Loshe, marked a stylistic shift as he moved from being identified primarily as a Yoruba rapper to a broader “Naija” rap sound, incorporating more widely accessible themes and delivery.

Although Cutedeji has largely operated outside the mainstream spotlight, his career reflects a familiar trajectory within Nigerian music: steady output, local recognition and gradual evolution rather than overnight stardom. He has been associated at different points with record labels and management teams, including Tmj Records, and has continued to position himself as an artist shaped by his upbringing in Ibafo.

More than a decade after his emergence, Cutedeji remains an example of the many Nigerian musicians whose work is sustained by consistency, regional support and a strong connection to street culture. His journey underscores the depth of Nigeria’s music ecosystem, where impact is not measured only by chart dominance but also by longevity and local relevance.