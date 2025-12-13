Glenmorangie celebrates craft and culture in Lagos with immersive events

Glenmorangie deepened its engagement with Nigeria’s vibrant whisky community this November, hosting a series of expert-led experiences that blended education, artistry and the spirit of conviviality.

From November 24th to 26th, the brand welcomed industry partners, trade professionals and friends of the house to a curated programme across Lagos.

The week’s activities featured the ongoing “Inspired by Orange” digital series, first launched in May with Alex Ash’s evocative photography, alongside a showstopping three-course menu by Chef Wu and bespoke cocktails from mixologist Berg Baboyan.

Each element was thoughtfully designed to elevate the Glenmorangie experience for trade partners, influencers and consumers, reinforcing the brand’s footprint in Nigeria’s dynamic market.

As part of the programme, Glenmorangie’s global team—including Global Brand Development Manager, Kritika Sahni, and Head of Exports, Middle East & Africa, Sean Oliver—joined Moët Hennessy Nigeria’s leadership team, for trade visits to select stores and outlets.

These engagements underscored Glenmorangie’s commitment to deepening collaboration with distributors and enhancing its presence on shelves nationwide.

A highlight of the week was the “Train the Trainer” masterclasses at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, and at The Art Hotel, VI, where over 150 bartenders, mixologists and trade partners immersed themselves in Glenmorangie’s heritage, the artistry of whisky-making in Tain, Scotland, and the nuanced craftsmanship behind each expression.

The session culminated in a guided tasting led by Sean, exploring the aromas, flavours and stories that make Glenmorangie a favourite among Nigerian whisky lovers.

The celebration continued with an exclusive rooftop dinner at the Moët Hennessy Penthouse, Ikoyi. Against the Lagos skyline, industry leaders, influencers and celebrities—including Dare Art Alade, Wale Ojo, Fola Davids and Uti Nwachukwu—enjoyed an immersive art exhibition, “The Valley of Tranquility” by Alex Ash, weaving Glenmorangie’s signature orange hue into a visual narrative of harmony.

The evening’s culinary journey featured a tasting of Glenmorangie’s distinguished range—The Original 12, Infinita 18 and Signet—expertly paired with Chef Wu’s inventive dishes, each infused with subtle Glenmorangie notes.

Berg Baboyan’s cocktails, crafted exclusively with Glenmorangie, elevated each course: guests began with Sun & Soil and the Spark cocktail, followed by Ash & Amber with Ember, and concluded with Orange Hour paired with Glow.

Glenmorangie continued its engagements on day two of the “Train the Trainer” masterclass at The Art Hotel, Victoria Island, centred on whisky education and flavour storytelling.

The week concluded with a spirited tasting at Booze NG, uniting trade partners and notable guests—including BBNaija stars Mide Iwasokun, Kolapo Omotoso and Shaun Okojie—for an evening of discovery and connection.

Through these immersive experiences, Glenmorangie reaffirmed its dedication to enriching whisky culture in Nigeria, empowering trade professionals, delighting consumers and strengthening its role as a leader in the premium spirits market.

As demand for exceptional whisky continues to grow, Glenmorangie invites all to join its journey of flavour, innovation and celebration.

