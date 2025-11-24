PUBLIC NOTICE / DISCLAIMER

The Management of Kiya Bits Ltd (formerly KiaKia Bits Ltd) wishes to inform the general public, our esteemed customers, partners, and stakeholders that Mr. Chiemeziem Anyadike (pictured here) is no longer a staff, agent, or representative of the Company in any capacity.

Effective immediately, he is not authorised to transact, negotiate, collect payments, receive funds, or engage in any business or operational dealings on behalf of Kiya Bits Ltd.

Any person or organisation who chooses to engage with him does so entirely at their own risk, as the Company will not be liable for any commitments, representations, or transactions carried out by him.

The public is further advised that Mr. Chiemeziem Anyadike is presently the subject of an ongoing formal investigation by the appropriate authorities in relation to actions undertaken during his time with the Company.

We urge all customers and stakeholders to direct all enquiries and official communications to the Company through our verified channels only.

Signed:

Management,

Kiya Bits Ltd